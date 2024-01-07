The Syracuse Orange are starting over with Kyle McCord the likely starter at the QB position.

The Syracuse football team showed some good things before stumbling to a 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference record, 6-7 overall on the season.

The Orange's new head coach Fran Brown just hired an NFL name to a key position on his coaching staff. Ohio State football transfer and quarterback Kyle McCord shared why Syracuse won him over in the transfer portal sweepstakes this past offseason.

Last season, Syracuse football got a solid if unspectacular season from starting QB Garrett Schrader, apart from the impressive backflip mid-game shown below vs. the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader lined up as a WR and hit a backflip in the middle of the play 🤯pic.twitter.com/2zkZEiiSPk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2023

In 2024, the Orange will look to further establish their identity as a free-flowing and dangerous ACC team with nothing to lose and everything to prove.

McCord may be a perfect fit for Coach Brown's program considering he's in the same boat heading into the 2024 season.

With that in mind, here are three Kyle McCord predictions for this fall and beyond:

1. Kyle McCord Will Win the Starting Job with Syracuse football-

McCord will have to beat out expected challengers Carlos De Rio-Wilson and Braden Davis and start off the season and Syracuse's top quarterback.

McCord's absence was clearly felt in Ohio State football's 14-3 loss to Missouri football in the Cotton Bowl this postseason, along with star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The former Buckeyes signal caller won't have Harrison Jr. this season to bail him out, but he will have a fired up supporting cast and a chance to start over from scratch in upstate New York.

2. Ohio State football transfer McCord Will Throw For More Than Six Interceptions-

The change of scenery could be the best thing that ever happened to McCord, but it could be a rocky road in the early going.

McCord will struggle to adapt at times and throw more than the six interceptions he threw last season, which also was Schrader's total with Syracuse football last season.

McCord is a smart guy and a quality leader. He will need some time to mesh with his new Syracuse teammates, learning their strengths, weaknesses and tendencies en route to becoming the program's new leader at the quarterback position.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound Mount Laurel, New Jersey native will need plenty of time to fit into the puzzle that Coach Brown is putting together, but it will be worth it in the end.

3. Kyle McCord Will Lead Syracuse football to a Bowl Game-

Syracuse football hasn't been a major player in the world of college football, either in terms of wins and losses or clout, since Donovan McNabb roamed the sidelines in upstate New York.

McCord doesn't have McNabb's running ability or explosive skills in the passing or running games, but he will provide a steady hand, leadership and work ethic that his teammates can rally around and emulate.

McCord threw for 24 touchdowns in Ohio State Coach Ryan Day's offense last season. He wasn't the big play guy Day expected from the times of CJ Stroud, Cardale Jones, JT Barrett and others, but he was a fine quarterback in his own right.

If McCord can get the maximum effort and results from his teammates this season, or something close to it, expect to see the Orange back in a bowl game in 2024-2025.

It might not be a New Year's Day bowl game and it might not be the College Football Playoff, but it will be a start for a team that went 6-7 last season and will be breaking in both a new coach and a new field general.