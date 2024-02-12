New Syracuse coach Fran Brown continues to make big changes for the Orange.

New Syracuse head football coach Fran Brown is not wasting time putting his own stamp on the program. In addition to bringing in a slew of high-profile transfers, the latest news is that 2023’s leading receiver, Damien Alford has been dismissed from the team.

“Sources: Syracuse has dismissed Damien Alford, who was the school's leading receiver in 2023,” ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported on Monday. “In his four seasons, he played in 42 games with 67 catches and 1,291 yards.”

Outside of that announcement, there are few other concrete details available. However, there is a report that suggests whatever Alford did to earn this dismissal is more football-related than anything more salacious.

Syracuse.com reporter Emily Leiker confirmed Thamel’s report, but also noted that a school spokesperson told her that “Alford has the opportunity to continue academically at the university this semester.” Without any more information, it stands to reason that if Alford had done anything illegal or seriously problematic, the school would not allow him to continue his education in good standing.

Alford is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound pass-catcher from Lachine, Quebec, Canada, who has been with the Syracuse football program since 2020. Last season, he was the team’s second-leading pass catcher with 33 receptions, leading receiver with 610 yards, and was tied for the most receiving touchdowns on the squad with three.

With one year of college eligibility left, it will be interesting to see if the big wideout transfers to another program or declares for the NFL draft now that Fran Brown has dismissed him from the team.