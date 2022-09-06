Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season

The moment all football fans have been waiting for is finally here. The preseason is history, and the 2022 regular season is just around the corner. Fans of every NFL team are eagerly awaiting their team’s return to the field, and perhaps no fan base is more excited than that of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means it’s time to make some bold Buccaneers predictions for the 2022 NFL season.

After a brief retirement, legendary quarterback Tom Brady returned to Tampa for another shot at glory. Most of the Buccaneers’ roster remained intact, headlined by stars such as Mike Evans on offense and Lavonte David on defense. The biggest change is on the sideline, as Bruce Arians shockingly announced his retirement and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles stepped up to fill the void.

While the Bucs made slight changes, this is largely the same roster that won the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Tampa Bay should still be a major contender for the Lombardi Trophy, as Brady-led teams usually are. With that said, here are a few bold predictions for the Buccaneers in this 2022 NFL season.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

4. Buccaneers lead the league in sacks

Tampa’s front seven has been a strength of the team for years, even before Brady arrived. The run defense gets much of the attention, and deservedly so after leading the league in rushing yards allowed in 2019 and 2020, while finishing third in 2021. However, the pass rush is a formidable unit in its own right.

The Buccaneers finished with over 45 sacks in each of the last three seasons, placing in the top 10 each time. Shaquil Barrett has been the main cog in the machine, with 37.5 sacks over his three seasons in Tampa. New addition Akiem Hicks and second-year pro Joe Tryon-Shoyinka should also be threats off the edge, while Vita Vea takes up space in the middle.

In 2022, the Buccaneers could take yet another step forward. This front seven has the talent to lead the league in sacks, and it’s just a matter of putting it all together.

3. Mike Evans leads the league in receiving touchdowns

Since arriving in Tampa in 2014, Evans has been nothing short of a beast for the Buccaneers. The former seventh overall pick has put up over 100 catches and 1,000 yards each season, which would already place him among the best receivers in the league. On top of that, he also has more touchdowns than any other receiver since he entered the league, with 75.

Evans has only found the end zone more since Brady joined the Bucs. He set a career high with 13 touchdowns in 2020, then broke that record with 14 the following year. With the trend he’s on, he could break that record once again in 2022.

With 14 scores last season, Evans finished with the second-most receiving touchdowns in the league behind Cooper Kupp’s 16. If Evans gets even one more touchdown, he has a great chance to lead the league in that stat for the first time in his career.

2. Leonard Fournette rushes for over 1,000 yards

The Buccaneers thrived the last two years, but one area they’ve never excelled is the run game. Tampa Bay finished 28th in rushing offense in 2020 and 26th in 2021, averaging under 00 yards per game each season. It’s probably a stretch, but the run game could improve this season.

Ronald Jones left Tampa in free agency, leaving Fournette as the undisputed top running back. After a terrible 2020 regular season, Fournette turned it up in the playoffs to earn the nickname “Lombardi Lenny.” He then carried that momentum into the next season with 812 yards and eight scores in 14 games.

Fournette is still relatively young at 27. There’s an outside chance he could take another step forward and pass the 1,000-yard mark for the first time as a Buccaneer.

1. Buccaneers win the Super Bowl, and Tom Brady retires on top

Since 2014, a Brady-led team has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy every other year. The Patriots won it all in 2014, 2016 and 2018, while the Bucs did it in 2020. The Buccaneers fell short of the Super Bowl last season, which bodes well for them in this 2022 NFL season if the pattern continues.

Tampa still has all the makings of a Super Bowl favorite. A strong defense, loaded with weapons, and, oh yeah, the greatest quarterback of all time. If the team can remain relatively healthy, there’s no reason why the Bucs can’t win it all again.

However, this victory would likely be a bittersweet one. Brady already flirted with retirement this offseason, and at 45, this may truly be his last season. Pressure from his family and a massive broadcasting contract with FOX certainly won’t help matters.

Still, retiring on top is the only fitting way for Brady to go out.