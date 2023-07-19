Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.14 adds the Choncc Dome and the Soul Brawl game mode, its way of participating in the universe-wide Soul Fighter event. On top of this, there are Region Portal reworks and a lot of changes!
Soul Brawl and the Choncc Dome
New Game Mode: Soul Brawl
- The Soul Brawl mode has two phases, the Training Phase from 1-1 to 3-8, and the best of 3 Tournament Phase past 3-8.
- During the training phase you will be gathering Soul Power upon winning rounds (30), losing rounds (15), and killing enemy champions (1). Soul Power replaces Health and can only go up.
- Soul Power will increase the number of loot options you get from Gwen and Sett when they visit to help with loot, or appear as a PvE boss
- During training you’ll be granted the Imperfect Soul Crown. The Imperfect Soul Crown increases the crowned unit’s stats (AD, AP, and HP) and allows their last listed non-unique trait to count as two.
- During the tournament phase your Imperfect Soul Crown will transform into its perfect form providing additional stats based off of your Soul Power and having an additional revival effect.
- During the tournament phase losing twice will result in your elimination from the match! Good luck!
Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.14 Notes
System Changes
Elder Dragon
- Elder Dragon Health 10000 >>> 12000
PvE Loot Orbs
- Krugs, Wolves, and Raptors will now always drop at least 2 orbs.
Training Dummy
- Training Dummy Attack Damage: 0 ⇒ 50
- Training Dummy will now appear in the combat tracker
Region Portals
- REWORKED Yuumi’s Zoom Zone: When you buy XP, gain an additional 2.
- REWORKED Petricite Forest: Start the game with 3 component anvils.
- What The Forge (Augment) can no longer be taken in Noxkraya (grants items on arena hexes)
- Warlord’s Palace Treasure Dragon reroll cost 2 >>> 1
Strongest Unit Criteria
- Criteria for deeming the strongest unit: The unit with the most items is the strongest, with ties broken by which unit was most recently fielded.
Mana Reave
- Mana Reaves have been reduced to 30% from 35% for all sources. This affects: Ahri, Freljord, Shroud of Stillness
Large Changes
- Darkin Respawn Timer: 5 >>> 4 seconds
- Demacia Armor & MR: 5/20/50/100 >>> 5/25/60/125
- Multicaster BUGFIX: Multicaster 4’s bonus casts now have the intended 60% reduced effectiveness instead of 50%
- Piltover T-Hex, Hextech Breath Damage: 360 >>> 325
- Piltover T-Hex can no longer be sold at the start of the shopping phase before gaining its power.
- Piltover T-Hex no longer has floating text when gaining power and charge
- Rogue 4 Bleed Damage: 30% >>> 40%
- Rogue units are now temporarily CC immune while dashing
- Rogue units will no longer cancel their dash if triggered during a cast animation that disallows movement.
- Shadow Isles Shield Duration: 12 >>> 15 sec
- Shadow Isles Bugfix: Now counts ALL instances of damage towards triggering Spectral form instead of only counting damage from attacks
- Shadow Isles Damage Instances to trigger Spectral form: 8 >>> 10
- Slayer Default Omnivamp: 15 >>> 12%
- Slayer Damage Increase enemy Health Threshold: 75% >>> 60%
- Strategist AP: 20/30/50/70 >>> 15/25/40/60
- Technogenius BUGFIX: The Mechano-Swarm upgrade now burns for the correct amount when upgraded
- Technogenius Mechano-Swarm Rocket Damage: 50/100/175 >>> 50/80/120
- Technogenius Shrink Module Shred and Sunder: 40/60/70% >>> 40/50/70%
- Void Remora Base AD: 70 >>> 55
- Void Rift Herald Base HP: 900 >>> 950
- Void Rift Herald Void Charge Damage: 180 >>> 240
- Void Baron Base HP: 1000 >>> 1100
Tier 1 Units
- Cassiopeia Mana: 0/40 >>> 0/30
- Cassiopeia Twin Fang Damage: 200/300/450 >>> 170/255/385
- Cho’Gath HP on Feast kill: 30 >>> 30/35/40
- Cho’Gath Feast Damage HP ratio: 10% >>> 12%
- Jhin Ionia Bonus AD: 30% >>> 20%
- Malzahar Call of the Void Damage: 175/260/395 >>> 200/300/450
- Malzahar Call of the Void Shield Destruction: 35% >>> 50%
- REWORKED Orianna Command: Protect: Orianna shields her lowest-health ally and empowers her next attack to deal bonus magic damage.
- Orianna Command: Protect Damage: 190/285/430 >>> 260/390/585
- Poppy Steadfast Hammer 4-star Upgrade AOE stun: 1 sec >>> .25 sec
- Samira Mana buff: 0/40 >>> 0/30
- Samira Flair AD ratio: 200% >>> 175%
- Viego Blade of the Ruined King stab Damage: 125/185/280 >>> 110/165/250
Tier 2 Units
- Ashe Volley AD ratio: 125/125/130% >>> 150/150/160%
- Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20% >>> 20/20/25%
- Galio Shield of Durand Heal: 275/300/325 >>> 350/400/450
- Galio max Mana buff: 80/140 >>> 60/120
- Jinx Fishbones! AD ratio: 133/133/140% >>> 150/150/160%
- Jinx Fishbones! Now only every other rocket from her spell counts as an attack for items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, etc.
- Soraka Astral Infusion Damage: 100/150/235 >>> 115/170/265
- Swain Mana buff: 50/100 >>> 40/80
- Swain Demonflare Buff Duration: 6 >>> 5 sec
- Swain Demonflare Bonus HP: 425/450/480 >>> 450/475/500
- Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 200/300/465/465 >>> 200/300/465/500
- Warwick Primal Howl passive heal on attacks: 25/30/35 >>> 30/35/40
- Zed AD: 60 >>> 55
- Zed Living Shadow Base Damage: 25/40/60 >>> 25/40/50
Tier 3 Units
- Akshan Comeuppance: Now only every other bullet from his ability counts as an attack for items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, etc.
- Akshan Comeuppance Bullet AD ratio 125% >>> 130%
- Akshan Comeuppance is no longer interruptible by crown control.
- Garen Judgement AD ratio per spin: 70/72/75% >>> 72/75/80%
- Garen Judgement Base Spins: 1.8 >>> 2
- Garen Judgement AS% per bonus spin: 55% >>> 50%
- Karma Inner Flame Damage: 155/230/390 >>> 180/270/445
- Karma Ionia Bonus AP: 30 >>> 20
- Katarina Voracity Damage: 145/220/360 >>> 130/195/320
- Rek’Sai Furious Bite true Damage threshold: 60% >>> 70%
- Rek’Sai Furious Bite Execute Heal: 15% >>> 10% of max Health
- Taric Mana buff: 40/90 >>> 0/55
- Taric Radiance Shield: 400/475/550 >>> 550/650/750
- Taric no longer has floating “blocked” combat text while his shield is active
Tier 4 Units
- Aphelios AD: 60 >>> 65
- Gwen Snip Snip! 3rd cast Armor & MR buff duration: 2/2.5/4 >>> 3/3/6 sec
- Gwen Snip Snip! Dash AI is slightly smarter
- Gwen will now continue attacking her current target after casting, if able.
- Lux’s ability can no longer be interrupted by crowd control.
- Lux Torrent of Light Damage: 700/1050/3333 >>> 735/1100/3333
- Sejuani now gains the shield immediately on cast, rather than after a delay.
- Urgot Mana buff: 0/100 >>> 30/90
- Yasuo Last Breath Single Target Damage ratio: 500/500/1500% AD >>> 475/475/1500% AD
- Zeri AD: 60 >>> 65
- Zeri Overcharge Duration: 6 >>> 9/9/15 sec
- Zeri BUGFIX: Now gets full value from Robotic Arm.
Tier 5 Units
- Aatrox Armor and Magic Resist: 60 >>> 70
- Aatrox Mana buff: 0/60 >>> 0/50
- Aatrox World Ender Damage: 250/250/2500% >>> 275/275/2500%
- Aatrox’s Darkin revive revive animation speed has been increased
- Aatrox World Ender cast animation speed increased
- Ahri Essence Thief overall cast time reduced. Ahri will now return to attacking more quickly after casting
- Ahri Essence Thief 3rd cast win-up time significantly reduced
- BUGFIX Bel’Veth no longer continues casting on nothing if her target dies with no other targets in range. She’ll now find the next closest target
- Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom Lash Damage AD ratio: 75% >>> 60%
- Bel’Veth now moves faster while in Empress form
- Bel’Veth max Mana nerf: 0/55 >>> 20/70
Legend Augments
- Spoils of War II/III: Re-added a small chance to drop multiple gold on kill on stage 3 and beyond.
- Tiny Power I AD, AP, AS: 8 >>> 7
- Tiny Power II AD, AP, AS: 11 >>> 10
- Tiny Power III AD, AP, AS: 18 >>> 16
Augments
- REWORKED Caretaker's Ally: When you reach Level 6, gain a 2-star Tier 3 unit >>> Each time you level up, gain the same random Tier 3 champion
- Medium End Shopping Changed from Gold to Silver
- Medium End Shopping Gold: 3 >>> 1
- Unified Resistance Armor & MR: 20 >>> 18
- Young and Wild and Free now grants a random component
- Built Different II HP: 175/230/285/340 >>> 180/240/300/360
- Built Different II AS: 30/35/40/50% >>> 40/45/50/60%
- Dueling Gunners Initial Attack Speed: 10% >>> 5%
- Jeweled Lotus Crit Chance: 50% >>> 40%
- Know Your Enemy REWORKED: Your units deal 15% increased damage. If you and your opponent have any of the same traits activated, they deal 20% increased damage instead.
- Long Distance Pals Stat Percent Share: 30% >>> 25%
- Loving Invocation AP per cast: 2.5 >>> 2
- Mana Burn % HP Burn per sec: 3 >>> 2
- Ravenous Hunter Stats Per Stack: 6 >>> 5
- Stable Evolution (Void) HP per star level: 80 >>> 70
- Stable Evolution (Void) AD/AP per star level: 8 >>> 7
- Stars are Born Gold: 3 >>> 6
- Suppressing Fire Debuff Duration: 4 >>> 8 sec
- The Boss Sett Stats Per Situp: 30 >>> 35
- Three’s a Crowd HP per three cost: 100 >>> 111
- Built Different III HP: 240/350/460/570 >>> 270/380/490/600
- Built Different III AS: 35/40/45/55 >>> 50/55/60/70%
- Caretaker's Chosen Level at which the Radiant Armory opens: 8 >>> 7
- Endless Hordes Health Reduction: 40% >>> 20%
- Endless Hordes Gold: 2 >>> 8
- Level Up Initial XP: 4 >>> 2
- Starter Kit Champs Gained: 1 >>> 2
- Wellness Trust Gold required to heal: 50 >>> 40
Items
- Dragon Claw Magic Resist: 70 >>> 75
- Dragon Claw max HP regen: 4% >>> 5%
- Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Value: 180/200/220 >>> 250/300/350
- Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Duration: 4 >>> 8 sec
- Locket of the Iron Solari Allies shielded on each side: 2 >>> 1
Ornn and Radiant Items
- Dragon Claw (Radiant) Magic Resist: 140 >>> 150
- Dragon Claw (Radiant) max HP regen: 8% >>> 10%
- Locket of Iron Solari (Radiant) Shield Value: 200/250/300 >>> 275/325/375
- Sniper’s Focus Grants +1 range
- Sniper’s Focus Damage Bonus Per Hex: 10% >>> 8%
Small Changes
Traits
- Bruiser Bonus Health %: 10/35/70% >>> 10/40/70%
- Deadeye Bonus Damage: 20/65/140% >>> 20/65/150%
- Juggernaut Max Damage Reduction: 25/35/50 >>> 25/40/50
- Zaun Robotic Arm Bonus Attack Chance: 60% >>> 50%
Units
- Renekton Cull the Meek wind-up time slightly reduced
Augments
- Salvage Bin now deconstructs craftable emblems
- Gifts From Above now correctly renamed to Spectral Supplies
- Double Trouble Now grants the two star units directly rather than giving them in an orb.
- Scrappy Inventions temporarily removed from Double Up!
Tooltips
- Burn Tooltips for Morellonomicon, More More-ellonomicon, Sunfire Cape, and Sunlight Cape have been updated to more accurately reflect Burn damage per second
Bugfixes
- Find the full list of bugfixes on the official and full Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.14 Notes.