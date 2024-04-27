So, you've played Pokemon GO during the Bellsprout Community Day and caught yourself a good Victreebel but you don't know how to use it? Lucky for you, we'll guide you on how to master Victreebel in Pokemon GO PVP (player-versus-player).
In this article, we are breaking down Victreebel's PVP performance in the Great and Ultra Leagues as well as listing the best Pokemon to pair it up with.
Is Victreebel any good in Pokemon GO?
If you have read our Bellsprout Community Day guide, then you already know that Victreebel is good in Pokemon GO's PVP. But in case you haven't, this is your confirmation of Victreebel's greatness in Pokemon GO's PVP.
In the Great League, Victreebel dominates the mudbois (a term used for Mud Shot spammers like Whishcash, Swampert, and Quagsire) and the rest of the water types dominating this season. Besides them, Victreebel also sees wins against heavy hitters like Carbink, Wigglytuff, Venusaur, and Cresselia as well as against Sableye, Registeel, Shadow Dragonair, Guzzlord, Vigoroth, and Medicham in certain shield scenarios.
Meanwhile, in the Ultra League, Victreebel is more of an unorthodox pick which tends to surprise some players in PVP. Just like in the Great League, Victreebel has major wins against water types with Tapu Fini, Jellicent, and Greninja added to the list. Furthermore, it also wins against Virizion, Granbull, Cresselia, Registeel, Cobalion, and Ampharos.
Now that you know about how awesome Victreebel is in the Great and Ultra Leagues, let's now talk about the moves Victreebel should have.
Victreebel's Best PVP Moves
For fast moves, Victreebel's new community day exclusive fast move, Magical Leaf, has made charging moves quicker than ever. Thus, both its normal and shadow forms are great in PVP as it is a spammy glass cannon that is able to apply both fast move and shield pressure. All that for a mere pitcher plant.
In case you have a Victreebel with no Magical Leaf for whatever reason, running Razor Leaf is still a viable option. Back when Magical Leaf Victreebel wasn't a thing yet, Razor Leaf Victreebel was a menace to deal with as its rapid-fire barrage of fast attacks quickly deleted the HP of its opponents.
Moving on to the charged moves, the pairing of the Grass-type move Leaf Blade and the Poison-type move Sludge Bomb is the most optimal move set you can run. Both Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb deal a good chunk of damage while only needing a small amount of energy to unleash.
Another option for the charged attacks would be running a debuff set with the Grass-type move Leaf Tornado and the Poison-type move Acid Spray. Both moves exchange the ability to debuff opponents for raw damage, with Leaf Tornado having a 50% chance lower the Attack of the opponent by two stages while Acid Spray does a 100% chance to lower the opponent's Defense by two.
Once you've decided the move set that you want to run, it's time for you to decide which Pokemon you should team Victreebel up with.
Victreebel's Great League Teammates
Although it ranks in the 100s in the Great League meta, Victreebel is still a great Pokemon as long as it is with the correct party of Pokemon. As such, here are the best Pokemon teammates for Victreebel in the Great League:
Azumarill, Lanturn, and Mantine
Given it is a literal pitcher plant, Victreebel is incredibly weak against Fire-types. So, how do you douse some fiery threats? Easy, make use of Water-type Pokemon such as Azumarill, Lanturn, and Mantine.
Both Azumarill and Lanturn are tanky enough to be the party's lead to test out the waters (pun intended) of your opponent's party. Meanwhile, featuring both Mantine and Victreebel in the same party would need a very technical knowledge for it to be successful.
In this season's very wet meta, having a water buddy for Victreebel ensures a higher chance for you to win.
Umbreon and Mandibuzz
As part Poison-type, Victreebel synergizes well with Dark-types like Umbreon and Mandibuzz as its part poison-typing is a natural counter against Fairy-types.
With either Umbreon or Mandibuzz in your party, Victreebel can easily face up against Fairy-type terrors like Wigglytuff and Cleffable to save the Dark-types in your party.
Lickitung
With its very high stamina, Lickitung is the bulk your Victreebel party desperately needs. Given it is a Normal-type Pokemon, Lickitung can withstand the barrage of most moves with the exception of Fighting-type attacks.
Besides being a brick wall, Lickitung can also lick its way (using the Ghost-type fast attack Lick) to spam Body Slams, a good way to get rid of shields so that Victreebel can sweep your opponents as a closer.
Victreebel's Ultra League Teammates
Victreebel is considered a spicy pick in the Ultra League simply because the league is mainly dominated by legendary Pokemon. However, don't let that discourage you! After all, Victreebel is a great budget Pokemon to have most especially in this league.
With that said, here are some Pokemon you can consider building a party with Victreebel:
Feraligatr, Tapu Fini, Poliwrath, and Tentacruel
Pairing Victreebel with either Feraligatr, Tapu Fini, Poliwrath, or Tentacruel works great in the Ultra League for all the same reasons that were listed for the Great League. To put it simply, water beats the fire that all plants like Victreebel are scared of.
Feraligatr and its shadow form both recently rose up the ranks of PVP as it recently got access to the Ghost-type fast move Shadow Claw, making it a spammy Pokemon just like Magical Leaf Victreebel.
Meanwhile, Tapu Fini, Poliwrath, and Tentacruel are also good water-type Pokemon in the Ultra League with each of their own respective uses.
Registeel
Similar to Lickitung. Registeel is a bulky Pokemon that your party of three needs with Victreebel. Registeel is a very flexible Pokemon to have in your party with Victreebel as it can be a great lead, a great attacker, a safe-switch, a charger, and even a closer.
Registeel's key wins in the Ultra League include Cresselia, Steelix, Jellicent, Altered Giratina, and, most surprisingly, even Talonflame.
Do note though that having both Registeel and Victreebel in the same party makes you very susceptible to the rogue Fire-type Pokemon like Charizard you encounter in your battles.
Pidgeot
Pidgeot is the eighth-best Pokemon overall and the top Flying-type Pokemon in the Ultra League. Thus, pairing it with Victreebel is a no-brainer at all.
Despite being an inflexible and sometimes inconsistent Pokemon that requires very technical mastery, Pidgeot is a dynamic, shield-pressure-inducing Pokemon that can be a great attacker, lead, charger, or even a closer.
Some of Pidgeot's important wins in the Ultra League include Altered Giratina, Talonflame, Poliwrath, Virizion, and Cresselia. As such, having Pidgeot in your party will soar Victreebel's chances of winning to even greater heights.
Now that you have a list of Pokemon to work with, we hope you consider using Victreebel in one of your future Pokemon GO PVP matches, may it be in the Great League or the Ultra League. We promise you Victreebel is a “plantastic” Pokemon for PVP that will “leaf” your opponents in defeat.
Want more Pokemon GO PVP guides? Subscribe to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter for the latest gaming guides, news, updates, and video game releases.