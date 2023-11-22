The latest College Football Playoff rankings revealed Tennessee football at No. 21. They shouldn't be ranked at all.

The College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13 were released on Tuesday night, bringing the usual criticisms. Unsurprisingly, the Washington Huskies leaped over the Florida State Seminoles for the No. 4 spot. However, the most significant surprise was the inclusion of Tennessee football in the rankings, despite suffering their fourth loss of the season last Saturday against Georgia.

Tennessee football's loss to Georgia was their fourth of the season

Last Saturday evening, the Volunteers hosted SEC East rival and the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs. One play in, and Tennessee football was already up 7-0 after running back Jaylen Wright ran 75 yards for a touchdown. Minus a field goal just before the half, that's all the points Tennessee would score to Georgia's 38.

It wasn't surprising in the least that Tennessee lost, but they lost by four touchdowns. Georgia only entered the game as a 9.5-point favorite. The Bulldogs are without a doubt playing their best football right now, but a then No. 18 Tennessee team playing in the comfy confines of their own home they've barely lost in over the past three seasons should have put up a better fight than that.

That's why it doesn't make any sense that Tennessee would only drop three spots in this week's CFP rankings, from 18 to 21.

Tennessee football hasn't beaten a ranked opponent in 2023

Out of their three ranked opponents they faced this season on their schedule — No. 11 Alabama, No. 14 Missouri, No. 1 Georgia — the Volunteers didn't win a single one of those games, going 0-3. They were outscored 137-53 in those games.

Clemson is a better four-loss team than Tennessee

There are only two four-loss teams in the CFP rankings in Week 13: the Volunteers and the Tigers. It's actually Clemson's first appearance in the CFP rankings all season, and their first time being ranked since they dropped out of the AP poll just two weeks into the season after a loss to Duke the first week and a bad outing against Charleston Southern the following week.

The Tigers have won their last three games, with two being against ranked opponents in the top-20. The Volunteers, meanwhile, have lost their last two games, both against ranked opponents, and by double-digit scores. In fact, all of their losses this season are by at least two scores, with only one coming at home with the rest on the road. Their only loss to a non-ranked opponent was against Florida. Clemson's only double-digit loss was to Duke in Durham in the opener, losing by three touchdowns. Their other losses were by one score or less, losing two at home and one on the road. They only have one loss to a ranked team (Florida State); however, Duke was ranked after and through the midpoint of the season, and NC State, who they lost to in Week 9, is now ranked No. 22 in the CFP rankings.

North Carolina football has a better record than Tennessee

North Carolina once again failed to meet expectations this season. After making the ACC Championship Game last year, they won't even be able to accomplish that this year. Their loss to Clemson on Saturday assured that, while also knocking them completely out of the CFP rankings after they were No. 20 last week. But their loss to the Tigers still gives them just three losses compared to both Tennessee and Clemson's four. Although it doesn't look great now, the Tar Heels at least have one win over a then No. 25 Miami. That's better than Tennessee can say.