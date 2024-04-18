Texas football is coming off an impressive 2023 season where they were just one win away from playing for a National Championship. But, that loss in the College Football Playoff to Michael Penix Jr and the Washington Huskies has left Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers hungry as can be to get back to the big stage and hopefully, win it all this time around.
Via ESPN:
“We kind of know what it takes to get where we want to go and what more we need to do,” Quinn Ewers said. “Obviously, it wasn’t enough, so we know we need to take that extra step whether it’s on the field or off the field, but it definitely left a dry taste in our mouth.”
You can totally understand why Ewers and Texas feel such a way. The program was truly on the doorstep of the biggest achievement in college football. That being said, it's provided the Longhorns with a ton of motivation for the 2024 campaign where they should be a contender once again.
Texas QB room still talented
Despite Maalik Murphy deciding to transfer to Duke, the Texas QB room is still brimful of talent. Ewers remains QB1 after an impressive season where he threw for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Ewers also completed nearly 70% of his passes.
Arch Manning is waiting for an opportunity though and while it may not come next season, head coach Steve Sarkisian is very happy he has both guys at his disposal because they make each other better:
“I don’t take that for granted,” Sarkisian said on College Sports Radio on Sirius XM, via On3. “You know, there’s a lot of other schools out there with one guy and what happens if something happens to him? So again, we’re in a good spot and those guys are working hard, doing a great job and I think their rapport together, you know, the way they work together and push each other and make each other better. The relationship they have is very healthy.”
Quinn Ewers proved to be a stud for the Longhorns last year but he'll have to get used to his new weapons, with the WR and TE room a bit different than 23′. Regardless, Sarkisian is impressed with how Ewers has looked so far in early scrimmages:
“Last Saturday we had a pretty extensive scrimmage, about 130 plays and I thought Quinn really played lights out,” Sarkisian said. “And it’s, you know, we’ve got a ton of new faces in that receiver room and in the tight end room. So it’s been a little bit of a work in progress of getting that rapport. Guys are working hard and we’re trying to get all that done. But I thought Quinn played at a really high level.”
The Longhorns finished 12-2 overall a year ago, winning the Big 12 Championship when they beat Oklahoma State. The Sugar Bowl against Washington was competitive, falling 37-31. With a 12-team format moving forward in the College Football Playoff, it'll be a tougher road to a National Championship. Regardless, Texas clearly has belief in their chances of getting to the Promised Land.