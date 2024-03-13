Terance Mann's net worth in 2024 is $4 million. Mann is a wing player for the Los Angeles Clippers. He was a second-round draft pick that has quickly risen to become one of the team's reliable starters. Let's take a closer look at Terance Mann's net worth in 2024.
What is Terance Mann's net worth in 2024?: $4 million (estimate)
Terance Mann's net worth in 2024 is $4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.
Terance Mann was born on Oct. 18, 1996, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He attended Tilton School, where Mann kick started his amateur basketball career.
For Tilton School, Mann averaged 23.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. His role also helped the team post a solid 31-5 record en route to the New England Preparatory School Athletic Conference Class AA championship. For his efforts, Mann was named to the 2015 First Team All-NEPSAC selection, based on sources.
Terance Mann commits to Florida State
Coming out of high school, Mann was considered to be a four-star recruit by ESPN. He received scholarship offers from different college basketball programs. These included VCU, Maryland, Iowa State, Florida, Boston College, and Florida State. Mann decided to join the Florida State Seminoles.
Although Mann suffered a serious groin injury during his sophomore season, he did manage to play all four years of his college eligibility with Florida State. With exception to his freshman year, the Seminoles were a consistent NCAA Tournament contender, capped off by reaching the Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
In four seasons, Mann averaged 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Based on a report by Tallahassee Democrat, Mann became only the third player in the school's history to tally 1,200 points, 600 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals.
Terance Mann is drafted by the Clippers
After four seasons with the Florida State Seminoles, Mann would go on to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft. During draft night, he was selected in the second round with the 48th overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers. Shortly after, Mann inked a three-year rookie deal worth $4.3 million with the Clippers, according to Spotrac.
In his rookie season, Mann averaged only 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while only playing 8.8 minutes per outing. The Florida State alum was hardly utilized during the 2019-20 season. However, Mann did explode for 25 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists in a season-ending victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
A season later, Mann improved his numbers to 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per outing. He also shot a career best 42 percent from beyond the arc.
While playing in the NBA, Mann was also assigned to the Clippers' NBA G-League affiliate team the Agua Caliente Clippers during his rookie year. The G-League stint allowed Mann to hone his skills and confidence. In 20 games, Mann averaged 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per outing as a starter.
Terance Mann signs contract extension with the Clippers
Terrance Mann’s new contract extension is fully guaranteed and is worth $22 million pic.twitter.com/jhgpfHLpai
— Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) October 12, 2021
After a solid sophomore season in the NBA, Mann was rewarded with a two-year contract extension worth $22 million, based on a report by the NBA.
Fresh from signing the deal, Mann pieced together a breakout 2021-22 season. He put up career-high averages of 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field overall. He also saw more minutes at 28.6 minutes per game.
Terance Mann turns down second contract extension with the Clippers
During the 2022-23 season, Mann's numbers took a slight dip at 8.8 points per game. Nevertheless, the Clippers guard was eligible to sign a three-year contract extension worth $54 million. However, Mann opted not to ink the more lucrative contract extension, according to Bleacher Report.
Despite suffering an early ankle injury in the 2023-24 season, the Clippers tapped Mann to start. In fact, head coach Tyronn Lue believes that he is the best man to defend against opposing elite scoring guards such as Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry.
Mann is currently posting averages of 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as a starting wing during the ongoing season.
With the Clippers keeping Mann around after the James Harden acquisition, the Clippers coaching staff sees the Florida State alumas a valuable piece, especially now with the injury to Russell Westbrook. The team will be expected to make a significant playoff push, especially with a stacked lineup featured by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Harden.
Terance Mann's endorsement deal with Anta
The Clippers guard isn't a star just yet. However, Mann's growing game is already attracting the attention of some sports brands.
In 2021, Mann announced on social media that he was signing a shoe deal with shoe brand Anta, as per reports. Other NBA players that worked with the brand include Gordon Hayward, Rajon Rondo, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, and Kevin Garnett.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Terance Mann's net worth in 2024?