Terence Crawford explained his ongoing beef with Jermell Charlo.

Crawford and Charlo appear to be on a collision course, especially after their NSFW confrontation during the former's welterweight title unification clash against Errol Spence Jr. late last month.

The pair have been going at each other well before that too, and now that they are both undisputed champions in their respective weight classes, a potential fight between them makes even more sense.

But what is the actual reason for their animosity? For Crawford, it all comes down to Charlo being a fake individual as well as talking down on him ahead of the Spence fight.

“I don’t like Jermell for the simple fact that I feel he’s a fake individual,” Crawford said on The Porter Way Podcast (via Boxing Scene). “I feel Errol is real, I feel he’s genuine. I feel he stand on 10 toes on everything that he say or do. I feel like Jermell is just, you know, one of those guys that do a lot for attention.

“I was cool with Jermell and Jermall and their older brother prior to me moving up in weight. I got messages—he hit me up and, you know what I mean, asking me, [saying] he gon’ pull up in Omaha and we talkin’ about cars. We talkin’ about all different kind of stuff, nah I mean? Once, you know, I moved up in the division—and I understand that they’re stablemates and he trains with Errol coach and they been knowing each other for a long time.

“For him to start bashing me and talking bad about me and saying I’m gonna get knocked out, just going out his way to say little slick s**t about me, I was just like, ‘Man, that’s some hoe s**t’ We don’t do s**t like that. If you cool with him and you more cool with him, just say that and keep it pushin’. You don’t got to act like no extra way and doing all that extra s**t.”

For now, Charlo is moving up to 168 to battle Canelo Alvarez in September. Crawford, meanwhile, could end up facing Spence in a rematch if the latter officially activates his rematch clause.

However, a Charlo vs. Crawford fight is one that could definitely happen afterward — especially with that viral confrontation further hyping it up.

“I just told him he a b***h-ass n***a,” Crawford added of what he said to Charlo. “I told him some mo’ s**t, but I ain’t gonna say everything but you know. It was just a heated moment.

“I wanted to let him know how I felt and let him know that I’m definitely coming for him because that’s what I said I was going to do.”