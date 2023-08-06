We all got a closer look at the confrontation between Terence Crawford and Jermell Charlo.

Last week, Crawford made history as he became the first-ever undisputed welterweight champion following a dominant, one-sided TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr. in the ninth round.

Crawford bloodied and battered Spence as he knocked him down three times during the contest — including twice in the seventh round.

Such was Crawford's domination that he even had time to talk trash to undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo — who was in attendance — as Spence was recovering from one of the knockdowns.

From the fan footage, we could see Crawford telling Charlo he was next after making a gesture with his crotch.

However, we now have a much better view of what happened, especially from Charlo's vantage point, thanks to Showtime's ALL ACCESS.

You can watch it below:

“You can't f**k with me,” Charlo was heard saying. “You can't f**k with me, though. I don't give a f**k.”

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden was also in attendance and proceeded to ask Charlo if they were in the same weight class.

“Nah, this ain't my weight class. Bro, I'm fighting Canelo next. I don't know what [he's] talking about. I'm undisputed at 154, I already did that!”

Jermell Charlo challenges Canelo Alvarez for his super middleweight titles on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas next.

However, it would certainly be a mouthwatering affair if he were to defend his 154 titles against Crawford at some point in the near future in another undisputed champion vs. undisputed champion title fight.