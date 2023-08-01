Jermell Charlo plans on staying at 154 pounds.

The undisputed super welterweight champion is set for his toughest fight yet when he moves up two divisions to face super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas.

Charlo has mainly fought at 154 pounds throughout his career and has reached the top of the mountain in his division by holding all four major belts.

But despite moving up to 168 pounds for his next fight, he claims he's not done in the super welterweight division just yet.

“I want to let everyone know. At 154, I ain't done yet. I ain't done yet. But I’m fittin’ to go catch that crown,” Charlo said on Showtime (via Boxing Scene). “Roy [Jones Jr.] was able to move up and down. He did a great job. Shoutout to him.

“But aye, it’s my turn now.”

Funnily enough, Charlo's next opponent in Alvarez was also able to move up and down. The Mexican holds all four titles at 168, but has regularly moved up to compete at 175 pounds in his fights with Sergey Kovalev and Dmitry Bivol.

It looks like Charlo will do the same regardless of the result against Alvarez.

It also opens up the mouthwatering prospect of Charlo facing new undisputed welterweight king Terence Crawford. The pair have gone back-and-forth in the past and Crawford has stated his interest in moving up to 154 as well.

In fact, during Crawford's win over Spence this past weekend, “Bud” even took the time to make a gesture and call out Charlo who was in attendance.

Can’t get over this clip of Crawford. He’s dropped Spence twice here (Spence had never been down before in his career). While the ref is tending to him, Crawford turns to the undisputed champ *at the next weight class up* & says “you’re next”. Animal.pic.twitter.com/u1pgpPrENc — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) August 1, 2023

A fight with Alvarez will definitely make Charlo plenty of bank — a fight with Crawford afterwards would do the same and much more so than the American fighting the current crop of contenders at 154 such as Tim Tszyu, Brian Mendoza, Erickson Lubin, Sebastian Fundora, Jesus Ramos and Charles Conwell.

We know Tszyu will not be pleased if Charlo were to end up fighting Crawford as he was next in line for a title shot until the Alvarez fight popped up.

The good news for Tszyu, for now, is that Spence plans on activating his rematch clause with Crawford with a second fight slated to take place before the end of the year.

So any potential Crawford vs. Charlo fight would only likely happen a couple of months into 2024 at the very least.