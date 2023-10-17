The Houston Astros are down 2-0 in the ALCS against the Texas Rangers heading on the road for games three, four and potentially five if the Astros win one of the next two games, and Kyle Tucker has been struggling mightily so far in October. He is currently 2-22 this postseason. After the Game 2 loss against the Rangers, Kyle Tucker opened up about his struggles and how he feels about his at-bats.

“They're terrible,” Tucker said, via Brad Wakai of Inside The Astros. “I feel fine, just my swing is not there. I haven't done anything with any of the pitches. It's been tough.”

Astros manager Dusty Baker opened up on Tucker's struggles as well.

“It's frustrating when you're not getting hits,” Dusty Baker said, via Wakai. “And I'm sure he's frustrated. We need Tuck. He”s a big part of our team. Big part of our offense. I just know that Tucker will come across and come through with it in Texas.”

The Astros will turn to Christian Javier in Game 3, who will face off against Max Scherzer. It is essentially a must-win game for Houston. Dropping down 3-0 in a best-of-seven series is pretty much a death blow.

Houston won the regular season series against the Rangers, but it is turning out to be tougher facing them in October. Texas' lineup is mashing, as the team has not yet lost a playoff game. It will be interesting to see how Scherzer fares in his first playoff start. This is the reason the Rangers brought him in.

The Astros will look to swing momentum to their side with a win in Game 3.