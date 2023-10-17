The Houston Astros are down bad right now. Last year's World Series champions sit in a 0-2 hole in the 2023 ALCS, losing both games at home to the red-hot Texas Rangers. It won't get any easier as they now head to Arlington on Wednesday in a must-win situation.

This is a resilient group that thrives on the road. I mean, they did have a 51-30 record away from Minute Maid Park during the regular season and have only lost three of their last 19 games on the road. There's certainly a belief within the Astros clubhouse about getting back into this series.

But while baseball may not be a one-man sport, there is blame to go around for losing back-to-back contests in H-Town.

Altuve is a franchise cornerstone for the Astros and one of the best players to ever play for the organization. Although injuries limited him to just 89 games during the regular season, the second baseman still hit .312 with 17 home runs. However, the postseason has been a much different story. Altuve has gone ice cold when it matters, slashing just .160 with a total of four hits. And in the ALCS, the Venezuelan is 0 for 8 with a pair of strikeouts. Altuve actually batted under .200 in the World Series run last season but at this point, they need him to step up and set the tone at the top of the lineup.

Framber Valdez

Some questioned Dusty Baker's decision to give Framber Valdez the Game 2 start after getting hit around in the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins. Those doubts were evidently valid because the lefty got torched by the red-hot Rangers offense. He lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits. That now leaves Valdez's playoff ERA in 2023 at 11.57. Yikes. Valdez was solid in the season and must figure it out in a hurry. He'll probably get the ball again in the ALCS if the Astros do overcome this 0-2 deficit. The southpaw is throwing far too many pitches across the heart of the plate against a lineup that is essentially hitting everything right now.

Jeremy Pena

I know, Jeremy Pena is only in his second big league season. But when you win ALCS and World Series MVP in your rookie year, the expectations skyrocket. The shortstop proved to be the perfect replacement for Carlos Correa in 2022, slashing .345 in 13 postseason games a year ago with four bombs and eight RBI. But so far in the current playoffs, he's hitting .227 and has gone 1 for 8 versus Texas. Sure, the Rangers' arms are fantastic at the moment, but that's not really an excuse. Although he's young, Pena is seen as an important player for the Astros as he proved last fall. Pena has to find his stroke ASAP.

Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker looks lost at the moment. He's 2 for 22 (.091 average) with seven strikeouts in six games. That's after a fantastic regular season where the All-Star hit .282 with 29 home runs and a career-high 111 RBI. Tucker is easily one of the most important hitters in this Astros lineup but right now, he's slumping badly. Dusty Baker expressed confidence in Tucker turning it around in Texas after the Game 2 loss, though. Via SI:

“It’s frustrating when you’re not getting hits. And I’m sure he’s frustrated. We need Tuck. He’s a big part of our team. Big part of our offense. I just know that Tucker will come across and come through with it in Texas,” he said.

Tucker has come up with many big hits for the Astros over the last few years. There's no better time to do it again than at Globe Life Field in Games 3 and 4. Houston can't just keep relying on Yordan Alvarez.