The Texans' CJ Stroud needs help, and the Texans can get it with the right 2024 NFL Draft moves.

The Houston Texans just finished up one of the franchise's most exciting seasons after a tough loss on the road to a veteran Baltimore Ravens team. For his part, Texans QB CJ Stroud has remained humble in defeat and hopeful for a better future while Coach DeMeco Ryans has done his best to keep things in perspective.

Lamar Jackson had an epic message for Stroud after the game that Texans fans will be inspired by after reading it. Jackson also complimented Stroud prior to the game before beating him at his own game in Charm City, Maryland.

With Sunday's AFC Championship game looming, the Texans once again find themselves on the outside looking in. The time off will give the Texans and Coach Ryans plenty of time to reflect and to tweak things in preparation for next year's challenges.

A glance at the Texans' 2024 rankings among all NFL teams shows that Coach Ryans' team needs to improve in the running game. Devin Singletary did a notable job rushing for almost 900 yards but it wasn't enough to prevent the Texans from ranking 22nd in the league in that department as a team.

The Texans' Draft Outlook for 2024

The Texans' number 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is headed for the Arizona Cardinals, but the Texans had a backup plan.

Coach Ryans' team will select number 23 overall in the first round with a pick they obtained prior to the draft from the Cleveland Browns.

This pick will give the Texans plenty of flexibility in adding a player that fits their system going into the 2024-2025 season. The Texans also are likely to have additional fourth round picks this season and at least one second and third round pick as long as they don't trade them and depending on how compensatory selections shake out this offseason.

Here are four players the Texans should target in the 2024 NFL Draft, regardless of round:

Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan-

Jenkins is a physical marvel who has been called the strongest player on the national championship winning Wolverines team by his teammates.

He has the strength and athleticism to play both in the middle and on the edge of the defensive line and is a high character guy.

Jenkins would add a fun loving persona and a high functioning work ethic to the Texans' defense that will help them become a nightmare against the run. The Texans were beaten up at the point of attack by the Ravens as Lamar Jackson sliced and diced his way through Coach Ryans' defense.

With a potential superstar defensive tackle like Jenkins on the defensive side of the ball, the Texans will have a much better chance of shutting down rushing attacks like the one they saw on Sunday. You can never have too much depth at this position and Jenkins is a rising star.

If he doesn't vault too far up draft boards after his combine performance, the Texans should snap him up as soon as humanly possible in the first round and even consider trading up for him.

Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington-

Fautanu is a member of the offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award for the best of its position group during the 2023-2024 college football season.

Fautanu led the Huskies to the national championship game. He helped pave the way for star running back Dillon Johnson, who fought a high ankle sprain and was ineffective.

If Johnson had been healthy, Fautanu's stock would probably be higher. He plays tackle but has the compact size and strength to play the interior of the line. The Texans could bolster both their running and passing game by taking him in the first round or perhaps even the second round if he falls far enough.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan-

Corum is Michigan's all-time leading touchdown scorer and a leader on and off the field. He is built with a thick lower body and he proved in the Rose Bowl that he can dominate when the going gets tough against an elite NFL caliber defense against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Corum might slip to the third or fourth round. How he runs at the combine will determine a lot about where he gets drafted.

In the meantime, the Texans should keep an eye on him and hope to snag him somewhere in the second to fourth rounds of the draft.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas-

At 6-foot-4, Mitchell has the size and strength to make life a nightmare for any defensive back who opposes Stroud and the Texans.

He showed up big in the Sugar Bowl vs. Washington for Coach Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns.

Now the Texans would do well to snap him up in round two or three to pair with Nico Collins on the outside.