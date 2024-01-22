Baltimore's time may be now, but soon enough, it will be CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans atop the AFC

In a moment that felt a little reminiscent of when Tim Duncan told a 22-year-old LeBron James “This is gonna be your league in a little while, but I appreciate you giving us this year,” at the conclusion of the 2007 NBA Finals, NFL Films captured a moment where a similar sentiment was shared by Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson with Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud following Baltimore's win over Houston in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Lamar Jackson to CJ Stroud after Saturday's playoff game: "It's just the beginning for you.

You're gonna be there. You hear me?" (📽️ @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/j26otyoMJw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024

The Ravens prevailed by the final score of 34-10, advancing to their first AFC Championship Game since Lamar Jackson took over as starting quarterback for the team in 2017. Stroud, in just his rookie season, has already taken the Texans as far as they've ever been in the franchise's 21-year history.

In two meetings with the Ravens stout defense, Stroud performed admirably for a rookie quarterback, yet well below the standard he spoiled us with throughout the duration of the season. Against the Ravens, Stroud averaged 208.5 yards per game (well below his season average of 273.8), threw zero touchdown passes, and had season lows in yards per attempt and passer rating in those two games. However, not a sane mind would look at those two games as an indictment of CJ Stroud.

Lamar Jackson is right… this is just the beginning for CJ Stroud, and that could explain why there is such a sense or urgency for this to be the year that Lamar Jackson breaks through and leads the Ravens to the Super Bowl. If you look at all of the young, highly regarded quarterbacks in the league, the vast majority of them — including Stroud, who is very near the top of whatever list you want to create — reside in the AFC, meaning the road to the Super Bowl is only going to get tougher each and every year.

CJ Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans are going to be the guys to get the Houston Texans there. You can kind of feel it. But for now, like LeBron James had to in 2007, they'll just need to wait their turn.