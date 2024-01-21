CJ Stroud gets real about Lamar Jackson after the Texans' loss to the Ravens.

The Houston Texans are officially eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson was on point, especially in the second half. As for CJ Stroud, Baltimore found a way to bottle him up and the offense couldn't get anything rolling. Now, after the loss, Stroud gets real about what it was like playing against Jackson.

During the postgame press conference, the Texans' quarterback praised Jackson for his efforts, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston. CJ Stroud claims he's been a fan of Lamar Jackson since high school.

“Texans quarterback CJ Stroud on Ravens Lamar Jackson ‘Lamar is a dog. I've been a fan of his since high school. It's really an honor to share the field with a player like that.' Jackson ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns and passed for two touchdowns.”

It's awesome to see players give credit where credit is due. This is just a great example of good sportsmanship. The Texans are still a young team with a bright future. If anything, Houston exceeded expectations and could be right back in the playoffs next season. Regardless, losing a playoff game is never a good feeling. So, shoutout Stroud for keeping his held up high.

The Texans have a fun offseason ahead. Not only do they have a plethora of cap space, but they also have great draft capital as well. Players are going to want to play with CJ Stroud. So, Houston should be able to improve the roster where necessary. Even if offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, takes a head coaching job elsewhere.