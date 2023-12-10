Houston's playoff hopes take a major hit after an upset loss to the lowly New York Jets

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had few words following his team's 30-6 defeat to the lowly New York Jets on Sunday. The loss was a blow to the team's playoff hope and morale, one they hope to overcome with just four regular-season games remaining.

“Not many positives from me,” Ryans said postgame. “We've got to play better.”

The Texans will likely need help earning the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot. To make matters worse, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud left the game with injury.

“CJ will be in concussion protocol; we'll see how he progresses throughout the week,” Ryans told reporters postgame. “This game —it strictly came down to, give credit to the Jets. Their players? They made plays.”

The win over the Texans halted the Jets' five-game losing streak and improved their record to 5-8 with four games remaining in the season.

“It never matters about records,” said Ryans. No matter who lines up, you have to bring your best. We knew this was a good football team based on their tape.'

Ryans and Stroud — both in their first seasons as Texans' head coach and starting quarterback, respectively, are looking to become the league's first rookie head coach/QB combo to earn a playoff birth since Frank Reich and Andrew Luck did it with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

The Texans' remaining schedule could work in their favor. They still have two games remaining against the 4-8 division rival Tennessee Titans, the first of which is next week in Nashville. They also face another AFC South foe, the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts, and a tough matchup with the 8-5 playoff hopeful Cleveland Browns.