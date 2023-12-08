New York Jets players are growing frustrated with their team's struggles so far during the 2023 NFL season.

To say that things have not gone according to plan for head coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets in the 2023 season would be quite the understatement. Saleh saw perhaps any realistic chances of Super Bowl contention for his team go out the window just a few plays into the season, when newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury, and in the weeks since, New York has suffered through brutal offensive struggles en route to a current record of 4-8.

Understandably, frustration has been mounting in the New York locker room amid the slump.

“It's like a bad dream,” said tight end Tyler Conklin, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Other Jets players are frustrated because they know that the team is capable of doing impressive things when they're clicking on all cylinders (which unfortunately for them, hasn't been very often this year).

“We've seen what we can look like when we're clicking, playing great ball, playing with field position, defense getting turnovers, offense capitalizing, special teams making plays,” said linebacker C.J. Mosley. “And we've seen the ugly about it.”

Robert Salah also spoke on the struggles the team has experienced after mortgaging much of their future for Rodgers this past offseason.

“You build a system for one person, you're trying to make changes, and players are in and out of the lineup because of injury,” Saleh said. “It's hard.”

The Jets will next take the field at home against the Houston Texans on December 10. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.