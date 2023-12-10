The Texans were forced to turn to Davis Mills at quarterback against the Jets after seeing CJ Stroud go down with an apparent head injury.

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans weren't having the best of performances against the New York Jets in Week 14. However, things got much worse for the Texans after Stroud went down with an injury.

Stroud stayed on the ground and was in visible pain late into the fourth quarter. The quarterback is now being evaluated for a head injury, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Texans have turned to Davis Mills at quarterback

CJ Stroud is down and Davis Mills is warming up. pic.twitter.com/APAtxgLsQH — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

Stroud was taken to the locker room and ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. With Stroud dealing with a reported head injury, Houston will ensure their rookie quarterback is fully healthy before he returns to the field.

Even if Stroud wasn't injured, the Texans have dug themselves a deep hole against the Jets. Houston trailed New York 27-6 at the two minute warning. Before suffering his injury, Stroud completed 10-of-53 passes for 91 scoreless yards.

While he wasn't at his best, CJ Stroud has turned the Texans into true playoff contenders. Even with the loss to the Jets, Houston will be 7-6 on the year. They're still heavily involved in both the AFC South and Wild Card race. Prior to the 2023 season, the Texans hadn't won more than four games since 2019.

Which is why a serious injury to Stroud would completely derail Houston's upstart season. He'll undergo tests as the Texans determine if he'll have to miss time. Stroud has already had a rookie season many first year NFL players have dreamed up. But the Texans nor the NFL would want to see him end the year missing time due to injury.