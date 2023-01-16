Every NFL team with a head coach vacancy seems to be interested in Sean Payton, including the Houston Texans. As he looks for his next head coaching opportunity, Payton seemed very interested in joining the Texans.

Payton was asked about him potentially becoming Houston’s next HC on The Herd with Chris Collinsworth. Before he elaborated more on the opportunity, Payton said he, “absolutely,’ would consider returning to the NFL with the Texans.

“Absolutely, and here’s why,” Payton said about joining Houston. “They’ve got really good draft capital. I think there’s growth potential immediately there. Each different team has their pros.”

Payton also spoke about his time with the New Orleans Saints and how they often practiced against the Texans. He said he got to know a lot of Houston’s ownership group and grew fond of them overtime. He also spoke about how the AFC South is a good division to coach in right now. Between his connection to the ownership group and the Texans’ potential to rapidly improve, Payton seems to actually be considering Houston.

Still, the Texans have fired their head coach in back-to-back seasons. Houston has gone just 11-38-1 over the past three years. At the surface-level, the Texans’ recently dysfunction might be unappealing to Payton.

Sean Payton is a Super Bowl winning head coach who went 152-89 over his 15 seasons with the Saints. After retiring last season, Payton seems to be the gem for this year’s head coaching carousel.

For the Texans, landing Payton would be a monumental move for their organization. If Payton were to take the job, he would need to ensure Houston is truly on the up and up.