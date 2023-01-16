Sean Payton is the hottest head coaching candidate in the NFL, as the former New Orleans Saints head coach has drawn interest from as many as four teams. However, Payton’s hiring is a bit more complicated than others, given that he’s still under contract with the Saints, meaning teams wishing to hire him would have to acquire his head coaching rights via a trade.

During an appearance on the Colin Cowherd Show, Sean Payton revealed the Saints’ asking price in a potential head coach trade, as noted by Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic.

Payton said that he expects the Saints’ trade compensation for his head coaching services to be a “mid-first round pick or later.”

Payton, who is under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season, said that he has spoken to New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis.

If that seems like underwhelming draft compensation for Sean Payton, a former Super Bowl champion, it shouldn’t.

Past NFL head coach trades have seen first and second round picks dealt for the likes of Don Shula, Bill Belichick, Bill Parcells and Jon Gruden.

There’s also a chance that the Saints, who don’t have a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, will get multiple selections back for Payton, both in this year’s draft and in future ones.

The Saints had said that teams are “aware” of the trade compensation they’re seeking.

While the Saints won’t benefit from Sean Payton’s coaching presence, they can at least somewhat reset their draft capital situation in the potential trade.

It’s a position of strength for the franchise.

And a headache for teams looking to hire Sean Payton.