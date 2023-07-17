As the Houston Texans enter the 2023 training camp, there are several players who could potentially be traded. With a revamped offense and new additions to the team, the Texans may look to make some moves to further strengthen their roster. In this article, we will explore three potential players who could be traded by the Houston Texans.

Training Camp Priorities

The Texans have a good number of priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp. Some of these revolve around assessing the running back depth chart, improving quarterback play, and building team chemistry. Of course, they also need to develop young talent, establish the starting lineup, and implement new coaching strategies and systems. In addition, they also need to see if some players can fetch significant value in the trade market. These priorities will shape the team's focus during training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Here we will look at the potential trade candidates for the Texans entering training camp.

1. Will Anderson Jr

Okay, yes, this will either make a lot of sense or absolutely no sense at all. At face value, it seems counterintuitive to trade the third overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. And yet, Will Anderson might just be worth trading precisely because of that same thing. The fact is the Texans may consider trading away Anderson for several reasons.

As they evaluate their roster, the Texans could prioritize acquiring additional assets to strengthen various positions. If they have enough depth at the defensive line, it would make Anderson expendable. His performance during training camp and preseason will be crucial in influencing the Texans' decision. If he demonstrates exceptional skills and potential, the team might be more inclined to retain him. However, if Anderson fails to meet expectations or struggles to fit well within the Texans' defensive scheme, they could explore trading him to a team where he can fetch more assets for Houston.

Additionally, the cost of trading up for Anderson in the draft might prompt the Texans to seek valuable returns that can help address other areas of need. Therefore, while Anderson is a highly regarded prospect, there are various factors at play that make him a potential trade candidate for the Texans. He's a high-value pick, but we do not think he's untouchable.

Will Anderson Jr : 5 tackles, 1.5 for loss, a sack & a 25-yard pick 6 pic.twitter.com/w5zu7GnlZd — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) September 18, 2022

2. Brevin Jordan

Tight end Brevin Jordan has also emerged as a potential trade candidate due to multiple factors. Since being drafted in 2021, Jordan's performance has been somewhat underwhelming, failing to meet the expectations placed on him. Furthermore, the Texans have seen the emergence of other talented tight ends on their roster, adding to the competition at the position. With these developments, Jordan's role within the team may become diminished, making him expendable in the eyes of the organization. His numbers actually regressed in 2022 compared to 2021 despite playing more games last season.

However, it's important to note that Jordan himself has a strong desire to prove himself as a three-down tight end. This could contribute to a potential trade scenario. If the Texans decide to explore a trade, they would aim to address other needs and acquire valuable assets in return. For sure, they will leverage Jordan's potential and the team's requirement for additional resources. In summary, considering Jordan's performance, the increasing depth at the tight end position, and the team's need for valuable assets, the Texans may seriously consider trading him.

3. Denzel Perryman

Linebacker Denzel Perryman, who joined the Texans on a one-year deal, is another potential trade candidate. While Perryman is known for his reliability and productivity as a linebacker, the Texans might consider trading him if they have sufficient depth at the position. Perryman's experience, affordability, and skill set make him an appealing asset for teams in need of linebacker help. His physicality, run-stopping ability, tackling proficiency, and coverage skills are attributes highly sought after in the league.

However, the Texans could view Perryman as expendable due to his age (30) and injury history. They might believe that trading him for younger assets would align better with their long-term goals as they build for the future. In essence, Perryman offers valuable qualities that other teams might find enticing. Still, the Texans could decide to trade him if they feel they have enough coverage at linebacker, taking into account his age and injury concerns.

Looking Ahead

As the Houston Texans enter the 2023 training camp, they may look to make some trades to further strengthen their roster. Players like Will Anderson Jr., Brevin Jordan, and Denzel Perryman could be potential trade candidates. These trades could provide the Texans with additional assets to address other areas of need and build a competitive team for the upcoming season.

Keep in mind that the Texans' outlook for the 2023 NFL season is uncertain, with varying predictions. Key factors that could impact their performance include improved quarterback play with CJ Stroud. It also includes increased depth at crucial positions and a challenging schedule against tough opponents like the Ravens, Colts, Jets, Broncos, Browns, and Titans. The Texans' success will rely on their quarterback's performance, roster depth, and ability to compete against strong teams. And this is why exploring the trade market could be a very good idea for them.