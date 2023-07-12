Like all other NFL teams, the Houston Texans are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season. With training camp just around the corner, it's time to take a closer look at the team's roster. While the Texans have a talented group of players, there are a few who may be on the chopping block ahead of the season. Here we will look at three players who could be cut from the Texans' roster ahead of the NFL training camp.

Training Camp Priorities

The Houston Texans may have some interesting priorities for their 2023 NFL Training Camp. One of those is the battle for the third running back position on the team. The Texans will focus on assessing and determining the running back depth chart. Dameon Pierce should be the de facto starter, but Devin Singletary and Mike Boone are right behind him.

Additionally, there are players on the team who are entering a crucial season in 2023. This implies that the Texans will prioritize evaluating and making decisions on these players. Many of them are on the verge of either securing their place on the roster or potentially being released. Moreover, the Texans have scheduled joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints during training camp. This provides an opportunity to compete against other NFL teams and evaluate their players in a different context. This suggests that one of the Texans' priorities will be to assess their players' performance and readiness in a more competitive environment.

They do have a pretty intriguing roster with several areas of focus. For sure, the Texans will hope to contend for a playoff spot in 2023. That said, now let's look at the possible cut candidates on the Texans' roster ahead of their NFL training camp.

1. Brevin Jordan

The upcoming season in Houston has the potential to be unconventional. Davis Mills, who was once the incumbent starter, now faces competition with the addition of star rookie CJ Stroud. Nevertheless, the Texans require reliable backup options. This means Mills should retain his role despite not being a starter for any other team.

A bettor, for some reason, put $20 on Texans rookie Brevin Jordan to score the first touchdown. Payout: $820 👏pic.twitter.com/XBTFqy9dOT — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 12, 2021

One guy who may not be as lucky as Mills is tight end Brevin Jordan. He initially had high expectations but has yet to demonstrate his abilities in the NFL. As the former captain of the Miami Hurricanes, he displayed flashes of potential in his rookie season. He even scored three touchdowns. However, he did not exactly make a strong impact last season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite this, Jordan remains a talented player at just 22 years old. Joining the league at a young age, he still has the opportunity to turn things around. Perhaps this resurgence could salvage his time with the Texans. In all likelihood, though, it appears likely that he needs to prepare himself for a possible move elsewhere.

2. Scott Quessenberry

Despite being highly regarded within the Texans' organization, Scott Quessenberry's reputation alone can only take him so far. Unfortunately, his performance in 2022 was underwhelming. In fact, he had a dismal 36.6 PFF rating. That was one of the lowest among all offensive linemen.

In the previous season, Quessenberry started in all 16 games as the center, but the team has introduced competition at the position during the offseason. Juice Scruggs, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, currently holds the starting role. Meanwhile, Jimmy Morrissey and rookie Jarrett Patterson provide additional depth on the roster. If Scruggs permanently secures the starting position, either Morrissey or Patterson could serve as his backup. This can potentially render Quessenberry expendable.

3. Jerry Hughes

Yes, Jerry Hughes has been a reliable pass rusher for over ten years. He offers stability and veteran leadership in the Texans' locker room. However, as Hughes approaches his 35th birthday before the start of the 2023 season, he stands out as an older player on a predominantly young Texans team. The team boasts several young edge rushers who will be competing for playing time. Considering this, it raises the question of whether the team would allocate snaps to a 35-year-old player. The roster includes rookies Will Anderson Jr. and Dylan Horton, too. In addition, they also have Jonathan Greenard, Chase Winovich, and experienced veteran Jacob Martin. With the addition of so much talent, Hughes may no longer be worth the investment.

Looking Ahead

With the appointment of DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach, the Houston Texans are anticipated to display signs of improvement during the 2023 NFL season. Despite enduring a challenging stretch in recent years, the Texans have fostered a sense of optimism with Ryans at the helm and the inclusion of promising young players such as Stroud, Pierce, Nico Collins, John Metchie III, Anderson Jr, and Stingley Jr. These talents serve as foundational pieces that have the potential to contribute significantly and propel the Texans beyond their status as one of the league's weakest teams.

It is important to manage expectations, however, as the Texans may not witness a substantial surge in victories yet. That said, they should take solace in their improved performance by the season's conclusion. Overall, the Texans offer glimpses of hope, and although they may not surprise as a playoff contender, they are predicted to exhibit growth and advancement throughout the season.