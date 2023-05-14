Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Houston Texans are looking to make some serious noise this season. That much is evident after they traded up to the third pick of the NFL Draft after taking CJ Stroud with the second pick. Houston used that pick to take the best EDGE in the class, Alabama star Will Anderson. Already, the team is making one big change to Anderson: his position.

In Alabama, the third overall pick primarily played at the second level as an outside linebacker. The Texans are taking a different approach with Will Anderson, moving him to the defensive line as a defensive end. Anderson is excited to do anything he can do to help the team, per Deepi Sidhu.

“I’m very excited, however they (Texans) want to use me, it’s just going to be anything I kind of did at Alabama,” Anderson said. “So I’m super excited, but just to do anything they need from me for the team.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Anderson primarily did his damage in Alabama as an OLB, the Texans rookie actually played DE during his high school defense. His versatility allowed Nick Saban to put him in any position on the field and succeed. At the end of the day, Anderson still has one job: attack the quarterback. He’ll just be doing it from a different position this time.

The Texans might not be competing for a Super Bowl anytime soon. Despite landing Stroud and Anderson, this team still has a ways to go before even being considered as playoff contenders. However, having two star prospects should give them a much brighter future. Houston is hoping that Anderson can fill the void left by the great JJ Watt on the defensive line.