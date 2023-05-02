The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Houston Texans finished with nine selections this year. The Texans are currently undergoing a rebuilding phase, aiming to enhance their 3-13-1 record from the previous season. With their need for improvements in multiple areas, it would have been quite a challenge for them to make a complete mess of the draft. Here we’ll look at the grades for every single pick that the Texans made at the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the most 2023 NFL Draft capital, the Texans were a major wildcard heading into the event. Though they had holes to fill on their roster, the team drafted the second quarterback off the board. Of course, they also added short-term veterans and got one of the many athletic freaks in the draft class. While an alpha wide receiver is a massive need entering the draft, it seemed unlikely that Houston would address this issue during the current offseason. Of course, they actually did pick a couple of pass-catchers here.

Let’s look at the 2023 NFL Draft grades for the Texans.

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 2- QB CJ Stroud (Ohio State)

Grade: A+

The Texans may have taken a long and winding route, but they finally arrived at their destination in selecting CJ Stroud with pick two in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud demonstrated his best football towards the end of the season against Michigan and Georgia and has shown excellent playmaking skills in bursts. However, to become a top quarterback in the league and reach his full potential as a passer, he needs more consistency. Despite many other options, the Texans knew they needed a quarterback and Stroud was the most accurate passer in the draft class, with good processing skills. While only time will tell how successful the pick ultimately is, the decision-making process behind it was well thought out.

Round 1, Pick 3- EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Grade: A+

The Texans were in dire need of defensive edge help. They managed to secure the best EDGE in the 2023 NFL Draft with their third overall pick in Will Anderson Jr. While many initially believed they might opt for Tyree Wilson due to his size, power, and athleticism, the Texans ultimately went with Anderson Jr. Keep in mind that he is widely considered the most complete player at his position. Anderson Jr. boasts impressive athleticism and is a formidable pass rusher and run defender, especially considering his size.

Round 2, Pick 62- C Juice Scruggs (Penn State)

Grade: B

The Texans made some solid picks in the second and third rounds of the draft. Center Juice Scruggs, selected with the 62nd pick, may not have the elite athleticism that some teams look for in a modern center. That said, he is a reliable run blocker and pass protector who should be an upgrade from Scott Quessenberry. Although the center class wasn’t deep, it was a bit surprising to see Scruggs go so early. However, if he can start from Day 1, this pick should be a diamond in the rough.

Round 3, Pick 69- WR Tank Dell (Houston)

Grade: B

With their third-round pick at No. 69, the Texans selected wide receiver Tank Dell from Houston. Yes, he may be one of the smallest receivers in the NFL. Still, Dell is a three-level threat with incredible quickness and the ability to track the ball with an extra gear. Houston needed to add some pass catchers for Stroud, and Dell should help fill that void. Although it would have been ideal to pair Stroud with his former Ohio State teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Texans needed to address their defensive edge first by selecting Anderson.

Round 4, Pick 109- EDGE Dylan Horton (TCU)

Grade: A

The Texans needed to take a chance on their defensive line on Day 3. Dylan Horton was just the kind of player they were looking for. While they work on refining his pass-rushing technique, Horton should provide immediate run-defending potential.

Round 5, Pick 167- LB Henry To’oTo’o (Alabama)

Grade: A+

Getting Henry To’oTo’o in the fifth round to pair with former teammate Christian Harris is a fantastic combination. The LB’s value at this stage of the draft was great. Also, his relationship with Harris should help his transition as a backup with room for growth.

Round 6, Pick 201- C Jarrett Patterson (Notre Dame)

Grade: C+

Jarrett Patterson’s experience playing guard for Notre Dame in his final year seemed like the deciding factor here. If not for his ability to play multiple positions, the Texans may not have taken him. Despite being an experienced blocker, his lack of length and average athleticism are limiting factors.

Round 6, Pick 205- WR Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State)

Grade: A

Xavier Hutchinson may not have a standout skill that typically gets receivers drafted early. Having said that, he is a fundamentally sound football player who can compete for playing time early in his career with the Texans.

Round 7, Pick 248- S Brandon Hill (Pittsburgh)

Grade: A

Although Brandon Hill is a bit undersized, his speed and explosiveness on the field and the stopwatch make him a great value in the seventh round. Sure, he needs to improve his situational awareness on defense. Still, he brings versatility and athleticism to the Texans’ secondary.

The Texans addressed their needs well in the draft. Despite uncertainty about whether their interest in Stroud was a smokescreen, they held their ground and drafted him with the second overall pick. They then surprised many by trading up to get Anderson, potentially landing the top offensive and defensive players of the draft. Beyond those two, they added depth on offense and made some key defensive additions. This included the potential steal of the draft in To’oTo’o. The Texans have a good track record of developing inside linebackers, and if To’oTo’o can continue to improve, he could be a cornerstone of their defense. Overall, Stroud and Anderson were the stand-out picks, but To’oTo’o has the potential to be a valuable contributor as well.