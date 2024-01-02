The Texas A&M football program is much different than it was a few months ago after firing Jimbo Fisher and hiring former Duke coach Mike Elko. A ton of players have departed from the program, and one still searching for a new home in the college football transfer portal is wide receiver Evan Stewart.

Stewart has drawn interest from a ton of teams and was rumored to go to Tennessee until just recently. On Tuesday, Stewart took to X to reveal what he wants in his new home, although it appeared to be a shot toward the Texas A&M training staff:

‘Where ever I go, I just hope the training staff can tell me the actual diagnosis of my injuries for my physical and mental health'

Whatever that means, it is quite eye-opening, and Stewart remains one of the top options remaining in the portal. On Tuesday, it was reported that Tennessee was moving on from Stewart, as Pete Nakos of On3 reported.

Florida, Oregon, and Florida State fans call for Evan Stewart 

After Stewart posted that on X, a flurry of fans from different programs made their recruiting pitches, including fans from Florida, Florida State, and Oregon.

It will be interesting to see where Evan Stewart ends up. In two seasons with the Texas A&M football program, he had 91 catches for 1,163 yards and six scores, although he missed a few games this past season.

He just finished his sophomore season and is a talented player, so a decision should be coming soon.