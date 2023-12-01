The 2023-24 college football transfer portal is already heating up, and here is a tracker of the best players in this cycle.

The college football transfer portal officially opens on December 4, but a flurry of big names have already entered with their programs out of conference title games. Some of the biggest names include Washington State QB Cameron Ward, UCLA QB Dante Moore and Duke QB Riley Leonard.

With bowl season approaching, even more names will enter and decisions should be made soon once everything begins to settle on the coaching front.

So, who is in the transfer portal? Here's a tracker of the biggest names to enter the transfer portal.

Top offensive players in this year's transfer portal

Washington State QB Cameron Ward: Ward entered the portal to the surprise of nobody and is arguably one of the top players on the market.

Arizona State QB Drew Pyne: The Sun Devils signal-caller spent just one year after previously playing at Notre Dame.

UCLA QB Dante Moore: Moore was a five-star recruit who originally committed to Oregon before flipping to UCLA. After one year, and the Bruins' decision to bring back Chip Kelly, he is in the portal. There has already been plenty of Michigan and Michigan State buzz for Moore.

Duke QB Riley Leonard: Duke HC Mike Elko dashed for the Texas A&M job, and days later, Leonard entered. Notre Dame is rumored to be one of the favorites for Leonard.

Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei: Uiagalelei was at Clemson before going to Oregon State, and he played well in his lone season in Corvallis. But, Jonathan Smith leaving for the Michigan State job opened the way for his departure.

Miami (FL) QB Tyler Van Dyke: Van Dyke is another quarterback that could've dashed for the NFL, but he also decided to enter the portal. The Hurricanes' 7-5 season wasn't enough for him to stay in Miami.

Kansas State QB Will Howard: Howard is a grad transfer and should be one of the bigger names on the market, especially for top teams searching for a QB rental.

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall: The Chanticleers signal-caller is on the move, and he already has an in-home visit planned with NC State. Things could move quickly for McCall.

Florida International WR Kris Mitchell: Mitchell might not be the biggest known name. But, he had 1,118 yards and seven scores on 64 catches this season and will be one of the more sought-after players in the portal.

FIU receiver transfer Kris Mitchell at the bottom of the screen. 64 catches, 1,118 yds, 7 TD this season pic.twitter.com/Vz38IQ62rm — Clint Brewster (@clintbrew247) December 1, 2023

USC RB/WR Raleek Brown: Brown didn't play much this year for an offensively-loaded Trojans team, but his potential and talent is one of the top on the market as a RB and WR.

Baylor QB Blake Shapien: The Bears starter in 2022 missed four games with an injury this season and is on the move.

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers: The Bulldogs hired Jeff Lebby as the new head coach and shortly after, Rogers entered the portal.

NC State QB MJ Morris: Morris decided to redshirt after leading the Wolfpack to some wins, so his decision to enter the portal was expected.

Notre Dame OL Zeke Correll: The Irish have lost a lot of players in the transfer portal, and Correll could be the top offensive lineman available.

Texas A&M QB Max Johnson: Johnson entered the portal right away after Jimbo Fisher was fired and then committed to North Carolina as the likely replacement for Drake Maye.

Purdue WR Deion Burks: The Boilermakers season was disappointing, and Burks is the top receiver in the portal at the moment. He finished the year with 47 catches for 629 yards and seven scores.

WHAT A CATCH, DEION BURKS ‼️ @BoilerFootball 📺: BTN pic.twitter.com/iXbFqb7JkK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 25, 2023

Boise State WR Eric McAlister: The Broncos sophomore had 47 catches for 873 yards and five scores and will draw plenty of interest.

Clemson WR Beaux Collins: The Tigers won eight games, which is disappointing for other standards. Collins entered the portal and finished his Clemson career with 1,290 yards and 11 scores on 91 catches during his time.

Kansas State RB Treshaun Ward: The former Florida State RB spent one year at Kansas State and has 17 touchdowns in his career and is one of the top backs on the market.

Notre Dame WR Chris Tyree: Tyree finished with 484 yards and three touchdowns and can do it all on offense.