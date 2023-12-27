USC football is a potential landing spot for Texas A&M football WR transfer Evan Stewart.

The transfer portal has already been making a lot of noise in the college football world since it opened, and it will be an important tool for the USC football team. The Trojans had a very disappointing year as they started the season ranked in the top 10, but USC ended up finishing 7-5. The Trojans are also joining the Big Ten next season, so they will need to get some nice pickups in order to compete in the loaded conference.

USC football could be getting a major transfer portal target as former five-star Texas A&M football wide receiver Evan Stewart is rumored to be considering the Trojans, according to a tweet from On3. USC definitely needs to hit the portal to help out their defense that struggled a lot this season, but they are losing a lot of offensive talent as well. This would be a huge pickup for the Trojans.

Evan Stewart just finished up his sophomore season at Texas A&M, and he has had two very good seasons so far in his college career. As a freshman, Stewart hauled in 53 receptions for 649 yards and two touchdowns. He followed that up with another big year this season as he caught 38 passes for 514 yards and four touchdowns. He's a very talented receiver, and USC would be lucky to get him.

The Trojans have some stiff competition, however. Stewart is reportedly also considering Florida State, Oregon, Ole Miss and Tennessee. A lot of big name programs are going after him, and rightfully so. Stewart is an extremely talented player, and he will have an immediate impact wherever he ends up.