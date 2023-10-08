The Texas football program is feeling the sting of their Big 12 football loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. The game was tight, but costly mistakes allowed the Oklahoma football squad to prevail. Steve Sarkisian is facing major backlash for some of his game-time decisions. Many fans believe his failure to capitalize in critical situations caused the Texas loss.

Steve Sarkisian: the object of Texas fans' anger

One fan captured Sarkisian's faults in an elaborate X (Twitter) post. “Steve Sarkisian has a top-tier prospect at QB and plays for a field goal with over a minute remaining,” the fan said. He continued, “Football coaches remain the lowest collective IQ of any profession.”

Ouch. That last sentence has to hurt for the Texas football head coach. It seems the madness even spread among celebrities. NBA star Kevin Durant implied that the Oklahoma Sooners were in trouble, tweeting, “Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick…this ain't it.”

Little did Durant know that Texas was the one who was really in trouble. A fan replied to Durant's comment saying the exact thing, but instead, the criticism was directed at Steve Sarkisian.

Texas gave up a fumble and two interceptions, which seemed to make the difference by the end of the game. The Longhorns stayed strong until QB Dillion Gabriel threw a last-minute touchdown to Drake Stoops. The catch would seal Texas' fate.

Steve Sarkisian's decisions during the game may have been questionable, but the Oklahoma football team showed up with great resolve. For the moment, they are at the top of the Big 12 football food chain.