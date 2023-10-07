The Red River Rivalry showdown in Dallas, Texas did not disappoint on Saturday as Oklahoma football beat Texas football in an absolute thriller. This is one of the best rivalries in college football, and Saturday's game showed why. Texas kicked a field goal to put the Longhorns up 30-27 with a little over one minute remaining, but Oklahoma marched down the field for a late touchdown on the next drive, and the Sooners won the game 34-30.

With the win, Oklahoma is now 6-0 and they are in complete control of the Big 12. The Sooners were ranked #12, but they are certainly going to make a big jump in next week's rankings. The Longhorns, on the other hand, fall to 5-1, and their #3 ranking is not going to be there next week. Even with the loss, though, the Big 12 Championship game could still very likely feature Texas football and Oklahoma football.

“I expect us to get back on the horse,” Steve Sarkisian said after the game according to a tweet from Joe Cook. “We’ve got a locker room full of competitors. This is a tight knit group. I’m super proud of them for what they bring every single day. I was proud of them today. So we’ll go one game at a time. I think this locker room is full of champions and our goal is to go win a championship this year. We’ve got to go handle our business.”

With the way the rest of the Big 12 looks, Texas shouldn't have a lot of trouble getting back in a groove. Looking at the remaining schedules for these two teams, it seems likely that they will both win out and meet again in the conference championship game. If that does happen, that rematch is going to be a ton of fun.