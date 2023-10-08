All eyes in the college football world were on Dallas, Texas on Saturday for the Red River Rivalry between Texas football and Oklahoma football. ESPN College GameDay was live from the Texas State Fair, and the game ended up being a thriller, showing why this is one of the best rivalries in college football. It was clear that this was going to be a good one right from the start. The first quarter had turnovers and a fake punt, and it was an all-around great start to the game. Oklahoma ended up taking a 27-17 lead in the third quarter to take control of the game, but Texas wasn't going to go away.

The Longhorns inevitably came back and scored 13 points to take a 30-27 lead with a little over one minute remaining in the game. At this point, it seemed like the Sooners were either going to get down the field for a field goal and the game was going to overtime, or Texas football was going to win. However, Dillon Gabriel led an incredible drive to quickly set Oklahoma football up with a first and goal, and he tossed the game-winner with 15 seconds left in the game. It was an extremely impressive drive, and it gave the Sooners a season-changing win.

Now, Oklahoma football is 6-0 and Texas football is 5-1. When the new poll's come out next week, the Sooners will more than likely take a big leap and be ranked ahead of Texas. Oklahoma is now the favorite to make the College Football Playoff from the Big 12. However, the Longhorns still have hope, and the season is not over. Texas can still make the CFP.

First, let's take a look at the rest of the schedule for the Longhorns. Texas football has six games remaining on the schedule, three at home and three on the road. The Longhorns will host BYU, Kansas State and Texas Tech. They will hit the road to play Houston, TCU and Iowa State. Only one of those teams hasn't lost multiple games already, and that is TCU. Three of those teams currently have a losing record. Texas has a very favorable schedule going forward, and they will be heavily favored in all of those games. It would be surprising to see the Longhorns lose another regular season game.

Another thing that helps the cause for Texas is that the Big 12 doesn't have divisions. If the Longhorns find a way to win out, they will more than likely finish in second place in the conference, and they will get into the Big 12 Championship. Oklahoma and West Virginia are the only teams without a conference loss so far, and those two teams play in Norman later this season. The Sooners will likely win that one. There is a good chance that we get to see a Red River rematch in the Big 12 title game.

If Texas wins the Big 12 with a 12-1 record, they will have a very good chance to make the College Football Playoff, and looking at the rest of the conference, it feels like their season will come down to a rematch with Oklahoma. While the Longhorns lost on Saturday, they are more than capable of beating that Sooners team. They did take the lead with just over a minute left. If these two teams meet again, it will be a treat for all that view, and a playoff spot will likely be on the line.