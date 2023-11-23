Ahead of their Battle for the Chancellors Spurs game against Texas Tech football, here's our Texas football Week 13 predictions.

Texas football and Texas Tech will have one final Battle for the Chancellor's Spurs on Black Friday before the Longhorns bolt to the SEC. If Texas wants to keep their Big 12 Championship, along with their College Football Playoff hopes alive, they need not to look over the Red Raiders. However, a loss doesn't necessarily keep them out of the conference game. It would just create utter chaos.

A win for No. 7 Texas puts them in the conference game, but a loss then sets up a chaotic potential where six teams could end up in a second-place tie, with even the Red Raiders still having a slim chance, per CBS Sports. With the way the Longhorns have been squeaking by as of late, it's impossible to count Joey McGuire's team out, especially since Texas Tech football has rattled off three consecutive wins, including one over then No. 16 Kansas.

It will be interesting to see just how focused Texas football is in this game and if they have their eyes wondering toward potential bigger prizes. If that's the case, Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns could find themselves in the middle of a massive upset that would upend all the preseason aspirations. Now, let's get into some Texas football bold predictions for the Battle of the Chancellor's Spurs versus Texas Tech.

CJ Baxter continues to take over the running back position in Jonathon Brooks' absence

For most of the season, CJ Baxter was the No. 2 running back behind Jonathon Brooks. But once Brooks went down with a season-ending injury, Baxter filled it quite nicely last weekend against Iowa State. The freshman ran 20 times for 117 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry with his longest run going for 21 yards.

No matter where Sarkisian has been, he's emphasized the run game, so don't look for Baxter's production to go down any. He'll more than likely have another 100-plus-yard game. Look for him to find the end zone this Friday.

Texas football's defensive line feasts on Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton

Texas Tech football has started three different quarterbacks this season due to injuries. As of right now, the starting duties reside with Behren Morton, who has had his own injuries this season. It's likely that McGuire is going to have to lean a lot on Morton, which likely still won't work out well. The Red Raiders have allowed 21 sacks this season, who now face a big, tough, physical Texas football defensive front. Look for them to get their sacks on Morton.

Texas football holds Texas Tech to under 100 yards rushing

Texas Tech's strength as an offense this season has typically been their ground game, thanks to guys like Tahj Brooks. They will now have to go up against a Texas defense that ranks 4th nationally in rushing defense, allowing 82.7 yards a game, for 2.84 per carry. They have yet to give up a 1,000 yards combined this year to their opponents. The Red Raiders might not reach a 100 yards rushing.

Quinn Ewers has his first three-touchdown showing since Alabama game against Texas Tech football

Since coming back from injury a couple of weeks ago, Quinn Ewers seems to have returned to solid form, putting up good numbers, yet still the Longhorns have not been able to put teams early they should. With one final Big 12 regular-season game, Ewers could have a big game that propels them right into the conference title game.

Ewers hasn't had a three-touchdown performance since the Alabama game. He can repeat that sort of success against Texas Tech on Friday.

Texas football wins to earn Big 12 Championship Game advancement

There's just too much on the line for Texas football in this game. Granted, usually that's when Texas teams of the past have faltered, laid an egg and suffered crushing defeats. This team is different, however, as they've made their way through adversity in multiple games this season, outside the loss to Oklahoma.

With Texas Tech playing some of their best football of the season, it's surely to be a struggle for the Longhorns through at least three and half quarters. But through some critical defensive stops or turnovers, Texas pulls through in the fourth quarter, giving them their opportunity in the Big 12 title game.