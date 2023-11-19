After the Texas-Iowa State Big 12 football game on Saturday, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said the Cyclones shouldn't have talked trash.

Texas beat Iowa State in one of their last Big 12 football games before they move to the SEC next season. Ahead of the contest, Iowa State talked some trash about sending Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian out of the conferences with a loss, but after the win, the Texas head coach fired a shot back.

“They just … first of all, I don’t know why you’d ever call them out. That would be the last thing I would do if I was getting ready to play us,” Sarkisian said about the pregame trash talk. “That was their choice to call them out and to call out our culture, quite frankly. That’s how we took it.”

The pregame trash talk ahead of this Texas-Iowa State game that Sarkisian was talking about came from Iowa State offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford.

“It’s definitely going to be one heck of a farewell present. They’re going to come in on senior night in the dark, I don’t think they really know what’s going to be coming for them,” Hufford told the media, per 247 Sports. “They don’t have a good record here. We have a distaste in our mouth for them. We want to send them off to the SEC with a loss on our end.”

Instead, after the Texas-Iowa State football game, the Longhorns are now on pace to make the Big 12 Championship Game with a win next week over Texas Tech. If Steve Sarkisian’s team can win those next two games and finish the season 12-1, they’ll have a shot at the College Football Playoff as well if they get a little help from losses by a team like Georgia, Florida State, or Washington.