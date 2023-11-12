The Texas football team was able to survive a furious 2nd half comeback attempt on the road against TCU on Saturday night, keeping their Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive. However, in their three-point win, the Longhorns offense suffered a big loss in terms of their personnel.

Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks had already topped the 100-yard mark for the sixth time, adding a pair of touchdowns to help the Texas football team build a 26-6 halftime lead before he went down with a what turned out to be a serious right knee injury. After the game, the Longhorns announced that Brooks had suffered a torn ACL and would miss the remainder of the season, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic.

Brooks, a third-year sophomore who saw very limited action in his first two seasons with the Texas football team due to the fact that he was playing behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, has rushed for 1,139 yards this season, which is currently the 6th-most of all running backs in the NCAA. Even in the passing game, Brooks has made himself a legitimate threat for the Longhorns. His 25 receptions this year are already more than Bijan Robinson posted in his final season in Austin, and 5th-most on the Texas roster.

Now, with Brooks on the shelf, Texas will turn to CJ Baxter (87 rushing attempts for 390 yards) and Jaydon Blue (29 rushes for 167 yards), and likely lean more heavily on a passing attack that should return to form with Quinn Ewers returning from injury. Texas' remaining two games on the schedule are at Iowa State and home for Texas Tech, with a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game likely.