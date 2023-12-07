Texas Tech basketball player Devan Cambridge is out for the season after suffering a knee injury on Wednesday night against Omaha

The Texas Tech basketball team lost a key contributor during Wednesday's game against Omaha.

Devan Cambridge exited the game against Omaha on two separate occasions with a left leg injury. The first occurred with 7:23 left in the first half where the 6-foot-6 forward was called for an offensive foul.

Cambridge left the game and was seen with a knee brace on his left leg, though he was able to return and play for Texas Tech basketball for the start of the second half.

He again went down when he tripped over teammate Lamar Washington underneath the basket. Cambridge stayed on the ground for a while and was helped to the trainer's area, unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Now Cambridge is out for the season, according to basketball analyst Jeff Goodman:

“Texas Tech senior Devan Cambridge suffered a season-ending knee injury during Wednesday's game against Omaha. Cambridge was averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a starter. Spent last season at Arizona State and the previous three at Auburn.”

Prior to joining Texas Tech basketball this offseason, Cambridge played for Arizona State. He entered the transfer portal and had committed to Oregon before withdrawing his commitment and ultimately choosing to sign with Texas Tech this summer.

This past season with Arizona State, Cambridge had his best college season statistically. He averaged 9.8 points per game and 5.4 rebounds with splits of 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was a consistent starter, starting in 35 of the 36 games he played in at a little under 27 minutes per game.

Cambridge joined Texas Tech basketball to play for new coach Grant McCasland after Mark Adams was fired last March for using inappropriate language and sending a racially insensitive Bible verse to a player.