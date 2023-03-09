The NCAA Tournament is a few days away, and some programs are making tough decisions regarding head coaches. One change was evident for the past couple of days, and it became official as Texas Tech and Mark Adams parted ways, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

“Texas Tech has parted ways with Mark Adams, sources told @Stadium. Adams has been suspended after a conversation in which he used inappropriate language with one of his players.”

After the decision came down, Adams released a statement, per the official release:

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team. However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

Adams had been suspended recently for using inappropriate language and sending a racially insensitive Bible verse to a player. As such, it was reported that many players wouldn’t return if Adams remained coach, per Goodman.

“A significant number of the Texas Tech returning players had told the administration that they would not return if Mark Adams was the coach next season.”

With Adams leaving Lubbock, Grant McCasland from North Texas and Paul Mills from Oral Roberts have emerged as the favorites for the job, and things should move quickly with a lot at stake for the Red Raiders program. This also comes a day after reports swirled about Chris Beard emerging as a candidate for the Ole Miss job after he was dismissed at Texas, so the Longhorn state will see two new head coaches.