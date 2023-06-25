The Texas Tech Red Raiders are coming off a disappointing season in which they finished 16-16 overall and 5-13 in Big 12 Conference play. Tasked with improving their roster, they turned to the transfer portal as most college teams do nowadays. They picked up a big commitment from former Arizona State big man Warren Washington last month. Now it appears that they're adding a former teammate of Washington as well. Devan Cambridge, who had been in the transfer portal, announced that he would be committing to Texas Tech as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Devan Cambridge initially entered the transfer portal and had committed to Oregon before withdrawing his commitment and ultimately choosing to sign with Texas Tech. This past season with Arizona State, Cambridge had his best college season statistically. He averaged 9.8 points per game and 5.4 rebounds with splits of 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was a regular starter, starting in 35 of the 36 games he played in at a little under 27 minutes per game.

This will be Cambridge's third team since he's been in college in what will be his final season of NCAA basketball. He began his college career at Auburn where he played three seasons as a regular contributor off the bench. A starting role at Arizona State gave him the opportunity to flourish a little more. Now at Texas Tech, Cambridge brings an athletic frame with efficient scoring around the basket and will contribute from the get-go.