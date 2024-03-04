The Texas Longhorns take on the Baylor Bears. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Texas Baylor prediction and pick. Find how to watch Texas Baylor.
The Big 12 Conference has been an unforgiving league throughout the 2024 college basketball season. If you have followed the past two months of action leading up to this final week of the regular season, you know that the Big 12 has been a gauntlet for just about every program, with the possible and slight exception of the Houston Cougars. Even Houston, however, has had to really battle for everything it has achieved, winning in overtime at Baylor over a week ago and then beating Oklahoma on a last-second shot this past Saturday. The grind of playing in this conference is overwhelming, and it has led to a reality in which very few teams — Houston being one of the rare exceptions — can go more than two games without getting punched in the mouth. Very few teams have sustained two-week runs of good, winning play. It seems that every team in this conference is good enough to win two in a row but vulnerable enough to lose two or three in a row. The competition on a regular, nightly basis is so tough that few teams can establish long winning streaks.
Baylor has been better than most in the Big 12. The Bears are making a push for a high NCAA Tournament seed, maybe as high as a No. 3 seed. They are a modest 10-6 in the Big 12, but in a league this tough and balanced, that is good enough for third place entering the final week before the Big 12 Tournament. The Bears are coming off a win at home against Kansas and are feeling good about themselves entering this game. Texas has had a much tougher time navigating the Big 12 this season. The Longhorns are 8-8 and tied for seventh in the conference. A team which gained a No. 2 seed in last year's NCAA Tournament and reached the Elite Eight will be seeded much lower in this year's edition of March Madness.
Here are the Texas-Baylor College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Texas-Baylor Odds
Texas Longhorns: +6.5 (-104)
Baylor Bears: -6.5 (-118)
Over: 145.5 (-118)
Under: 145.5 (-104)
How To Watch Texas vs Baylor
Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Texas Could Cover the Spread
The contentious nature of Big 12 basketball means that a lot of games will be close. Backyard rivals in the state of Texas go at each other with unreserved ferocity. It naturally creates a dynamic in which games stay close, almost as though they possess a magnetic quality in which neither team can separate from the other. The first of the two Texas-Baylor games this year, played in Austin on the Longhorns' home floor, certainly felt like that. Neither team could break away in a game which was consistently competitive. Since Texas is getting 6.5 points, the Longhorns might be a logical play simply because it would shock no one if another Big 12 basketball game is close.
Why Baylor Could Cover the Spread
The Bears have been better and better as the season has moved along. They have been good in the past month, and that's why they could get a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Also, Baylor lost the first game to Texas this season, so the Bears are in a natural position to gain revenge and use motivation to win here.
Final Texas-Baylor Prediction & Pick
Baylor should win outright, though the spread seems large. Stay away and wait for a live play.
Final Texas-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Baylor -6.5