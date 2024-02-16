We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Texas-Houston prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Texas Longhorns will face off with the fifth-ranked Houston Cougars on Saturday at the Feritta Center. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Texas-Houston prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Texas defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 84-58 last weekend at home. Amazingly, they exploded off to a 55-30 halftime lead and never looked back. Dylan Disu led the way with 27 points while shooting 10 for 16, including 7 for 10 from the triples. Additionally, Max Abmas added 19 points and nine assists. Tyrese Hunter also had 19 points. Meanwhile, Chendal Weaver added 13 points, while Dillon Mitchell had 12.

The Longhorns shot 51.4 percent from the field, including 46.9 percent from beyond the arc. Conversely, they allowed the Mountaineers to shoot 38.2 percent from the floor, including 23.1 percent from the three-point line. They had eight steals and blocked six shots, which helped force eight turnovers.

The Cougars defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 67-62 last weekend on the road. Initially, they trailed 32-29 at halftime before rallying in the second half. J'Wan Roberts led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Jamal Shead added 16 points. The Cougars won despite shooting only 39.1 percent from the field, including a pathetic 18.8 percent from the triples (3 for 16). But they allowed the Bearcats to shoot just 37.3 percent from the field, including 30 percent from beyond the arc. The Cougars also won the board battle 39-31, including 16 offensive rebounds. Lastly, they had five steals and blocked four shots, which helped force eight turnovers.

Houston has gone 33-31 over the past 64 games between the two universities. Recently, the Mountaineers defeated the Longhorns 76-72 on the road a few weeks ago. Texas enters this game with a 16-8 record, including 5-6 against the Big 12. Likewise, Houston will come in with a 21-3 mark, including an 8-3 conference record.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas-Houston Odds

Texas: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +530

Houston: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -780

Over: 131.5 (-115)

Under: 131.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texas vs. Houston

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas comes into this showdown with a 9-15 mark against the spread. Also, they are 4-3 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Longhorns are also 3-3 against the spread when they have been the road team. Furthermore, the Longhorns are 3-2 against the spread when they have been the road team underdog. The Longhorns are also 5-6 against the spread against the conference.

The Longhorns will need their best players to help them pull off the upset. Ultimately, these four will need to have a perfect game to give them a shot. Abmas is their best player. Currently, he is averaging 17.7 points per game. Abmas is also shooting 44.4 percent from the field, including 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Thus, look for him to be heavily involved.

Disu is another option. At the moment, he is averaging 16.9 points per game. Disu is also their hottest shooter. Right now, he is shooting 51.4 percent from the field, including 56.4 percent from the triples. Hunter is averaging 11.3 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting just 47.1 percent from the field, including 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. Mitchell is their fourth-best player. So far, he is averaging 11 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 58.5 percent from the field. He may be an option as the Longhorns try to get points.

Texas will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Then, they to clamp down on defense and play tight defense to prevent the Cougars from shooting the ball efficiently.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cougars come into this matchup with an 11-12-1 record against the spread. Additionally, they have been the favorite in every game. The Cougars are 8-4-1 against the spread when they have been the home team. Lastly, they are 4-7 against the spread against the Big 12.

The Cougars have been winning because of four players. Now, they hope they can keep the momentum going. L.J. Cryer is their best player, averaging 14.8 points per game. However, he is shooting only 39.4 percent from the field, including 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. He also only managed just eight points against the Bearcats. Shead is averaging 12.7 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field, including 34.5 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Emanuel Sharp is averaging 12.2 points per game. But he is also shooting just 37.2 percent from the field, including 36 percent from the triples. He managed nine points in the last game. Finally, they could go to Roberts, who is averaging 9.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 56.2 percent from the field.

Houston will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Then, they need to win the board battle again, grabbing more boards on the offensive side.

Final Texas-Houston Prediction & Pick

This looks like a good rivalry matchup. However, the Cougars are different at home. Expect them to cover here.

Final Texas-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -11.5 (-110)