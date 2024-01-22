Two Big 12 rivals face off as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas-Oklahoma prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Texas comes into the game at 13-5 on the year but has struggled some in conference play this year. They are just 2-3 in conference play this year, with losses to West Virginia and UCF this year. Last time out, they pulled off an upset though. They were facing a ninth-ranked Baylor squad in that game. It was a tight game, with the score being within six points the entire second half. A strong last five minutes was the difference though as Texas would win 75-73.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is 15-3 on the year, but two of those losses have come in conference play. After beating Iowa State, they would lose the next two, falling to TCU and Kansas. They have since rebounded, beating West Virginia and then winning a tight game with Cincinnati. Oklahoma controlled the second half, holding the lead through most of it, but still, it was just a four-point win as they took out Cincinnati 69-65.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas-Oklahoma Odds

Texas: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +162

Oklahoma: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas comes in ranked 46th in KenPom adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 25th on offense while sitting 56th on defense. They are 71st in points per game this year while sitting 41st in the nation in assists per game this year. Further, they are 35th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Max Abmas has led the way in terms of points per game this year. He is averaging 17.7 points per game of the season while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. He is also passing the ball well, with 4.4 assists per game. Joining him in shooting and passing well is Tyrese Hunter. Hunter has 12.6 points per game this year, while also having 4.2 assists per game on the season. Rounding out the top scorers is Dylan Disu, who is averaging 14.7 points per game this year while shooting over 50 percent in his nine games so far this year.

Texas is not a great rebounding team. They are 166th in the nation in offensive rebounds this year, while sitting 157th in the nation in defensive rebounds this year. The major presence on the boards this year is Dillon Mitchell, who comes in with 8.6 rebounds per game on the season. Second on the team is Brock Cunningham with 4.7 rebounds per game. Only two other players, Kadin Shedrick and Dylan Disu, come in with more than three rebounds per game.

Texas is 62nd in the nation in opponent points against per game this year. They are 63rd in effective field goal percentage against his year. One of the biggest parts of their defense is the blocks. Texas is 27th in the nation in blocks per game this year. Mitchell and Shedrick are big here too. Shedrick comes in with 1.3 blocks per game while having 1.1 steals per game. Mitchell has 1.1 blocks per game while having .9 steals per game this year.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma ranks 21st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 47th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oklahoma is 48th in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 32nd in effective field goal percentage. The combination of Javion McCollum and Otega Ohweh leads the way. McCollum comes into the game with 14.9 points per game this year, while shooting 45.2 percent from the field this year. He also is the team leader in threes, making 39 of his 104 attempts so far this year. Meanwhile, Oweh comes in with 14.1 points per game and is shooting 55.0 percent from the field this year.

Oklahoma is 63rd in total rebounding this year. They are not great at offensive rebounding, but sit 43rd in the nation in defensive rebounding, while sitting 45th in defensive rebounding rate. Sam Godwin and Jalon Moore lead this. Godwin comes into the game with 5.4 rebounds per game and averages 7.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Moore comes in with 5.9 rebounds per game with his 9.4 points per game.

Oklahoma is 22nd in the nation in points against this year. They are tenth in opponent effective field goal percentage this year as well. Oweh has been good on the defensive end, coming away with 1.9 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, he is joined by Milos Uzan, who has 1.2 steals per game this year.

Final Texas-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Texas has struggled some as of late, but they are still a solid team. The biggest difference in this game is going to come in rebounding. Neither team is amazing in the rebounding department, but Oklahoma is much better. Further, they have a more efficient offense and will be able to control the pace of play in this game. Still, expect it to be tight, with this game being decided by under five points.

Final Texas-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -4.5 (-110)