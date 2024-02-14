The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's Update 1.1.1 brings key fixes, improved No Return mode, and new concept art.

Naughty Dog has recently released an update for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, bringing to the table a variety of enhancements and fixes aimed at elevating the game's performance and visual appeal. The patch, labeled 1.1.1 and deployed on February 13, 2024, follows a series of improvements the developer has been implementing to address feedback and issues encountered by players since the game's launch.

Update 1.1.1: New Concept Art & Key Fixes For The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, a critically acclaimed title known for its gripping narrative and immersive gameplay, has seen its fair share of updates aimed at polishing the overall experience. With the introduction of update 1.1.1, Naughty Dog has once again shown its commitment to enhancing the game's quality, addressing bugs, and introducing new content that enriches the player's journey through its post-apocalyptic world.

One of the notable additions in the latest update is the inclusion of new concept art, accessible to players seeking to delve deeper into the creative process behind the game's development. This move not only celebrates the artistic achievement of The Last of Us Part 2 but also provides fans with a closer look at the visual inspirations that shaped the game's aesthetic.

Addressing gameplay issues has been a priority for Naughty Dog, and update 1.1.1 makes significant strides in this area. A crucial fix introduced with this patch resolves a bug affecting Enhanced Listen Mode in New Game+. Prior to this update, players reported difficulties in detecting important items while using this feature, a problem that significantly impacted gameplay efficiency and enjoyment. The resolution of this issue demonstrates Naughty Dog's responsiveness to community feedback and its dedication to delivering a seamless gaming experience.

Refining The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered: No Return Mode Enhancements

Further enhancing the game's appeal is the improvement to No Return mode, a feature that has quickly become a fan favorite. Introduced in an earlier patch, No Return mode offers a unique roguelike survival experience, challenging players to navigate the game's perilous world with an added layer of difficulty. By embodying characters from The Last of Us universe, each with distinct skills and abilities, players are encouraged to experiment with different strategies to overcome the challenges posed by this mode.

The update's adjustments to No Return mode have sparked discussions within the gaming community regarding the optimal characters for navigating this challenging experience. Players have been keen to share insights and strategies, highlighting the mode's success in fostering a deeper engagement with the game's mechanics and narrative possibilities.

In addition to these specific fixes and enhancements, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered update 1.1.1 includes various other adjustments aimed at refining the game's performance. From graphical improvements that enhance the visual fidelity of the game's environments to optimizations that ensure smoother gameplay, Naughty Dog's commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of this update.

The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered Update 1.1.1 Patch Notes

Following the release of update 1.1.1 for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, players can expect a suite of enhancements and bug fixes designed to improve their gaming experience. Below, find the detailed patch notes that outline all the adjustments and new content introduced in this latest update.

New Content

Added concept art of WLF Reversible skin to Extras

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where some progression-critical items would not be detected with Enhanced Listen Mode in New Game+

General

Fixed an issue with PS4 save data imports where Trophy data was not always accurately updated

Fixed an issue where game performance could become degraded during long play sessions

Astronaut Ellie should no longer lose her head Astronaut Ellie's head mesh will no longer disappear under certain rare conditions



No Return

Minor UI fixes throughout the game

Fixed issues affecting the Daily Run leaderboard

Addressed an issue where players' scores were not populating, or vanished from leaderboards

Fixed an issue where the Modded Trophy was not accurately tracking player progress

Fixed an issue where chained Clickers could T-pose when hit with molotov flames

Fixed an issue where bloaters in Holdout would focus on buddies over the player

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the player could fall through the ground in the Seraphite forest when struck

Fixed an issue where game camera could get stuck if the player was struck while in a workbench

Localization

Minor localization fixes throughout the game

