The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Update 1.1.0 introduces fresh skins, new gameplay modes, an insightful documentary, and important fixes.

Naughty Dog has released a significant update for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, enhancing the gaming landscape for PlayStation 5 aficionados. This latest version, explicitly designed for the PS5, not only takes full advantage of the console's advanced capabilities but also introduces new elements, reigniting players' passion for the immersive world Naughty Dog has created.

Update 1.1.0: New Modes, Levels, and Expansive Gameplay Features

The update, identified as version 1.1.0, is a testament to the developer's commitment to refining and expanding the gaming experience. It notably features the much-anticipated Guitar Free Play mode, allowing players to immerse themselves in the game's musical aspect, a unique attribute that has become synonymous with the game's identity.

Additionally, the update reinstates three levels previously omitted from the remastered edition, offering gamers the complete narrative arc initially intended. Furthermore, the introduction of the Roguelike mode, aptly named No Return, marks a significant expansion of the game's universe. This mode stands out with its competitive edge, featuring leaderboards, an array of unlockable outfits and weapons, and the introduction of new characters. These characters bring distinct playstyles to the table, extending the gameplay beyond the familiar journeys of Abby and Ellie.

Despite the polished nature of the remastered edition, it has not been entirely free from glitches and technical issues. In response, Naughty Dog has meticulously addressed these concerns through this comprehensive update, ensuring a smoother and more immersive gaming experience.

Inside The Update: Documentary, Enhancements, and Accessibility Debate

A highlight of the update is the unveiling of Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II. This two-hour documentary offers an unprecedented glimpse into the game's development process. Available within the game and on Naughty Dog's YouTube channel, the documentary presents an intimate exploration of the challenges and triumphs encountered by the developers and actors alike, adding depth to the players' understanding of the game's creation.

The update extends beyond content additions and includes a wide array of bug fixes and general improvements. Among these, the Lost Levels of The Last of Us 2 Remastered have received specific attention, with fixes targeting commentary bubble counters, enhancing the narrative experience. Moreover, the Guitar Free Play mode has been fine-tuned, resolving a previously reported bug that affected the playback of one nylon guitar string.

While the focus on accessibility has been a hallmark of Sony's first-party games, including The Last of Us 2 Remastered, the latest update has sparked discussions within the gaming community. The debate centers around certain accessibility features that, while designed to aid players, are perceived by some as tools that could potentially diminish the game's challenge, especially in the competitive landscape of the No Return mode. This discourse has led to a divide among players, with some questioning the legitimacy of high scores attained through the use of specific accessibility aids.

The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered Update 1.1.0 Patch Notes

The latest update 1.1.0 for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered brings a host of exciting features and crucial fixes, enhancing the overall gameplay. Naughty Dog has been hard at work addressing player feedback and adding new content to keep the experience fresh. For those eager to dive into every detail, here's the full rundown of what's new and improved in the patch notes:

New Content

Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II Learn directly from the team at Naughty Dog about what it took to bring the acclaimed sequel The Last of Us Part II to life, with a new behind-the-scenes look at development.

New Bonus skins for Ellie and Abby

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Accessibility

Multiple screen reader improvements and bug fixes

Changes made to improve HUD color readability

Fixed audio cues when zooming in with scope on body regions of characters

Fixed an issue with supply crates while using High Contrast Display

[No Return] Fixed an issue where HUD color changes wouldn’t save

Improved navigation assistance

Gameplay

No Return

“Mixed Bag” trophy now counts damage-over-time kills from molotovs

Fixed an issue where the Planning Board could inaccurately display active Mods on an encounter

Fixed an issue where players could quit out during death in a No Return run without penalty

Fixed an issue where Joel and Tommy could become stun locked by repeated melee attacks

Fixed an issue in the Arcade Bloater boss level where Infected would not jump down from balcony

Fixed cases where Gambits would appear that are impossible to complete in certain encounters

Fixed issues in Garage Bloater boss level where player could become unreachable by Infected

Fixed an issue where Clicker kills were not counting toward Challenge goals

Fixed an issue where detailed statistics weren't displayed after a No Return encounter

Fixed issues related to the “Stealth Kills Boost Movement” speed modifier

Dropped bombs from enemies no longer negatively count towards player’s accuracy statistics

Mirror gameplay modifiers can no longer be enabled in No Return

Other Modes

[Guitar Free Play] Fixed an issue that prevented one Nylon Guitar string from playing

Multiple bug fixes for commentary bubble counters

General

Multiple UI tweaks and improvements throughout game, particularly within No Return

Fixed a crash that could occur when progressing naturally from Santa Barbara to the Epilogue

Players can now enable the Director Commentary without having to first beat the Story

Fixed an issue where the main menu's boat scene may not correctly match the player's current level of story progression

Fixed an issue where the incorrect weapon skin would be active while in a workbench

Fixed an issue which allowed gameplay modifiers to inadvertently affect ‘Making Of' content

Fixed an issue where the main menu's scene may not correctly match the player's current level of story progression

Fixed an issue where game could become temporarily locked at 40 FPS in uncommon boot conditions

Fixed an issue with Model Viewer preview display

Fixed an issue where Bow Resistance could be locked with Adaptive Triggers enabled

Fixed multiple issues with PS4 save data imports

Fixed issue where player may become stuck on a black screen after quitting and reopening game with a completed save file

[No Return] Fixed a crash that could occur when viewing the final score of a Daily Run

Fixed an issue where players were unable to change weapon skins for certain characters

Localization

Various minor localization fixes across multiple languages

Fixed a crash that could occur when text language is set to Japanese, Simplified Chinese, or Traditional Chinese, specifically while navigating through menus

