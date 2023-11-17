Damien will return to the big screen in the upcoming prequel to The Omen set to hit theaters during Spring 2024.

Studios have been quickly updating their release schedules with the SAG-AFTRA strike officially over, and the latest update from 20th Century Studios confirms The Omen's long-gestating prequel will finally be hitting theaters soon.

It was confirmed on Thursday The First Omen, a prequel to the popular 1976 supernatural horror film, is finally set to hit theaters on April 5, 2024, according to Deadline. The date had reportedly been on hold by Disney and there hadn't been any indication of what could be filling that date.

The First Omen is set to release through Disney's 20th Century Studios division.

First look at ‘THE FIRST OMEN’, a prequel to ‘The Omen’. In theaters on April 5. pic.twitter.com/xSmnSNYx1x — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 16, 2023

Alongside the release date, a short summary of the film was released to give audiences a first taste of how the evil Damien comes to be. The film will follow a “young American woman” who heads for Rome to join the Catholic Church when she uncovers a “terrifying conspiracy” seeking “bring about the birth of evil incarnate.” Arkasha Stevenson will make her feature film debut as the prequel's director and the cast will include Ralph Ineson and Bill Nighy.

The original Omen released in 1976 and starred Gregory Peck as Robert Thorn, an American diplomat working in Rome who decides to adopt a child alongside his wife Katherine, played by Lee Remick. However, a series of bizarre and dangerous occurrences creates suspicion around the couple's adopted son, Damien, who is later revealed to be the son of the Devil.

After the success of the first film, three additional sequels would follow between 1978 and 1991 to continue Damien's story into adulthood and beyond. A remake would be released in 2006 starring Liev Schriber and Julia Styles that would manage to gross over $120 million at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

The First Omen was originally announced as being in development in 2016 and would struggle to find a home for several years until being picked up by the then-20th Century Fox Studios.