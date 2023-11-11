Disney's Lion King spin-off 'Mufasa: The Lion King' will be released in December 2024, instead of the initial update.

In a significant update to Disney's film release schedule, Lion King spin-off ‘Mufasa: The Lion King' will now hit theaters on December 20, 2024. Instead of its original date of July 5, 2024 before.

However, it's important to note that this adjustment is part of a broader rescheduling initiative by Disney. Other than the Lion King spin-off, it also affects other major films. Like ‘Deadpool 3' and ‘Captain America: Brave New World.'

Now, the Lion King spin-off will potentially dive into the backstory of Simba's father. It will explore the narrative before the events of the 2019 ‘The Lion King.' The decision to move the release date, once intended for a summer launch, places the film strategically in the holiday season.

On the other hand, the shift from a competitive summer blockbuster landscape to a holiday release might work in favor of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.' The 2019 remake proved a massive financial success. Despite facing critiques for its CGI-animated status, In fact, it grossed over $1.6 billion globally and ranking as Disney's ninth highest-grossing film.

By opting for a December release, Disney aims to capitalize on the festive season. This is a potential way to distinguish the spin off from its first movie coming out as a typical summer blockbuster competition. The holiday period is often associated with award-worthy and Oscar-bait films. It could provide a unique space for the prequel to captivate audiences. And could even replicate the success of its predecessor.

Mufasa: The Lion King will explore the term of Simba's father during his reign.