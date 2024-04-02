The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Thunder-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Thunder are 52-22 this season, and they are battling for the top seed in the Western Conference. They have also won seven of their last 10 games. Back in November, the Thunder lose to the 76ers by four points. In that game, the Thunder put up 123 points. Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 64 points, seven assists, and 12 rebounds in the loss. As a team, the Thunder shot just 43.9 percent from the field. The Thunder are healthy and ready to go for this one.
The 76ers are 40-35 this season, and they are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. In their win over the Thunder earlier this season, the 76ers scored 127 points. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in the win. Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points of his own, as well. The 76ers shot 45.8 percent from the field in their win, and they took an astonishing 45 free throws. Maxey did not play Sunday, and he is questionable for Tuesday. The bigger news is Embiid could return to the court Tuesday.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Thunder-76ers Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder: -5 (-110)
Moneyline: -210
Philadelphia 76ers: +5 (-110)
Moneyline: +176
Over: 225.5 (-110)
Under: 225.5 (-110)
How to Watch Thunder vs. 76ers
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Thunder are one of the better scoring teams in the NBA. They average 120.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league. Oklahoma City also is second in the NBA in field goal percentage, first in three-point percentage, and second in free throw percentage. The Thunder are able to score form all levels of the floor, and it is reflected in their record. If they can keep this up, they will be able to cover the spread on the road.
The Thunder need to take advantage of an injured and struggling 76ers team. Without Embiid, the 76ers are not great, but not having Maxey will make it very hard for them to win. Yes, both of them could play on Tuesday, but if neither of them do, it is going to be hard for the 76ers to win this game.
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers, as mentioned, could have their star player back. Embiid is making his way back to the court, and this could be the game he returns. In games Embiid plays this season, the 76ers are 26-8. They are one of the better teams in the NBA when he is on the court, so the 76ers will have a great shot to win this game if he is back.
Philadelphia was able to shoot 45 free throws in their first matchup against the Thunder. Getting to the line that many times is going to help any team win. They were able to get the Thunder into foul trouble, and make a good amount of those free throws. That could be the key in this game. If the Sixers can get the Thunder to foul them again, they will cover the spread.
Final Thunder-76ers Prediction & Pick
Keep an eye on the injuries in this game. If Embiid and Maxey are out, bet on the Thunder. If they are in, bet on the 76ers. I will work on the assumption they are out and take the Thunder.
Final Thunder-76ers Prediction & Pick: Thunder -5 (-110)