Lauri Markkanen sure would be a quality trade deadline addition for the Thunder...

The Oklahoma City Thunder are an exciting team to watch ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Oklahoma City has loads of extra draft capital and the salaries to make a big move.

The Thunder are off to an 18-8 start, which has them in second place in the Western Conference. They are led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to improve as a player.

Gilgeous-Alexander earned First Team All-NBA honors last season. He has followed it up by being in the MVP conversation this season, averaging 30.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game. The 25-year-old guard is shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three.

The other pieces of the core are Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Holmgren is having a phenomenal rookie season, averaging 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.7 blocks. The 21-year-old center is shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from downtown. Williams is having a significant impact in his second season, averaging 17 points per game to go along with four rebounds and 3.8 assists. The 22-year-old is shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from behind the arc.

Oklahoma City has another young, talented player in Josh Giddey. However, Giddey's situation for the future is unknown, as he is undergoing investigation for an inappropriate relationship with a minor. For now, he hasn't proven a snug fit next to the team's three foundational building blocks, either.

The Thunder have the contracts and draft capital to land a star ahead of the deadline. With that said, here are our Thunder early 2024 NBA trade deadline predictions.

Thunder make a trade for a star

Oklahoma City is suddenly in a win-now window with its young core. Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best guards in the league, and they have pieces around him who can help them win. Adding a star with their abundant draft capital could make them legitimate title contenders.

Star forward Lauri Markkanen has been mentioned as a player the Thunder could be in on. The Utah Jazz are reportedly selling at the deadline, and Markkanen could be available. The 26-year-old All-Star is averaging 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from distance. Markkanen could slot in at power forward between Williams and Holmgren, immediately upgrading Oklahoma City's lineup on both sides of the ball.

The offense could be more potent with a dynamic multi-level scorer like Markkanen. He's a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions and make an impact at the rim, too. Markkanen is under contract for this year and next year on a steal of a deal.

Other stars who Oklahoma City could pursue include Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Donovan Mitchell and Pascal Siakam. The Thunder have the draft capital and salaries to make a splash at the deadline, and they should make a move to maximize their window.

Thunder go all-in, add role players around new star and core

While Oklahoma City could land a star at the deadline, they should also add depth with role players. An upgrade at backup center is an option with Andre Drummond. Drummond's name has been linked to the Thunder. The 30-year-old is averaging 6.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in 13.5 minutes.

This is one of their biggest needs to add depth to the rotation. Jaylin Williams is serving as the current backup center. Williams is averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in about 13 minutes per game. He is undersized at 6'9” and is more of a stretch big than a traditional center. Trading for a traditional backup center could help the Thunder in minutes when Holmgren is off the floor.

They could also look to add more forward depth. There will be plenty of forwards on the market who the Thunder could be interested in. Oklahoma City's front office needs to add role players at the deadline in addition to a star.

The Thunder have the chance to leap to title contention with some moves at the deadline. They have the most assets in the league and could make a big move for a star at the trade deadline.