The Oklahoma City Thunder finished off their 2022-2023 campaign with a Play-In Tournament loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that would prove to be the last game of the season for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company.

The Thunder finished just below .500 on the regular season with a 40-42 overall record, but it was the play of Gilgeous-Alexander that captured the hearts and minds of Oklahoma City fans everywhere.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic beat out a frustrated Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Stephen Curry and the rest of the competition for spots on the All-NBA First Team Wednesday night, a development that sparked pure, unmitigated joy among a large cross-section of Thunder fans.

Fans extolled the talents of the 6-foot-6, 180-pound Kentucky schooled guard, who averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and shot 51.0% from the field this past season, along with 90.5% on free throws.

“Goated and legendary #proud” wrote one fan named AndyTheBoss on Twitter.

“Top 3 PG in the league. Balled out and I’m glad people finally seeing it,” wrote another fan on the same app.

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER FIRST TEAM ALL NBA TOP 5 PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/llmhrVEfmP — Wyatt Revis✨ (@wyatt1658) May 10, 2023

“They used to make jokes and say the team I’m ons the worst. Now I wake up & the team I’m on is First..” Gilgeous-Alexander said in response to the news.

The Thunder guard was in Madrid, Spain at the time of the announcement, spending time with new friend and fellow fashion aficionado Vinicius Junior of the Real Madrid soccer club.

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar seemed elated by the news.

It appears that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has heard the news that he’s been selected to the NBA All-NBA First Team all the way in Madrid 🤩 (via @unlkdnem/ IG) pic.twitter.com/ucUSt7FGYt — Cooper Jones (@CooperJNBA) May 10, 2023

The Thunder currently hold the 12th position for the 2023 NBA Draft, with the lottery looming on May 16.

As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s star continues to rise, the next order of business will be to acquire more help on a team that could be a dark horse contender next season.