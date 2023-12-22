The Thunder's Chet Holmgren put on a show on Thursday with a dunk that would make Victor Wembanyama proud.

Chet Holmgren isn't officially a rookie, but the Thunder star is for all intents and purposes when it comes to the 2023-2024 Rookie of the Year race. At the start of the season, most talk centered around Victor Wembanyama, the number one overall pick, and his freakish 7-foot-4 frame.

After Thursday night's action, Holmgren may have just stolen the hearts and minds of NBA fans everywhere — and plenty of Rookie of the Year voting consideration.

The Thunder's point guard Josh Giddey was ruled out of Thursday's Clippers game with a concerning injury. Hometown OKC Thunder hero Russell Westbrook acknowledged the heartwarming ovation he was given with his former team.

On Thursday, Holmgren put in work on the court, exploding for a thunderous dunk that would leave Wembanyama fans speechless.

Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander Lead the Way

Young stars Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 23 and 31 points, respectively in a 134-115 win over the Clippers on Thursday.

Holmgren's pass to himself off the glass and dunk was the talk of the town, and NBA Twitter following the game. It was a play similar to what fans were used to seeing from former Magic and Rockets star Tracy McGrady, but perhaps even more impressive considering the dexterity shown by the 7-foot-2 center.

Thunder fans, watch this on repeat: pic.twitter.com/u1yeupvA0H — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) December 22, 2023

Thunder Preparing to Face the Lake Show

Holmgren and the Thunder are just 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for best record in the Western Conference after their win over the Clippers.

A Saturday, December 23 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers is forthcoming, giving the young Thunder plenty of time to rest before what could be their biggest and most important litmus test of the year so far.