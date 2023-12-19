If the Thunder want to trade for Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, they have to be willing to pay.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have played extremely well this season. Oklahoma City is in second place in the Western Conference at 16-8. However, there are still a few pieces the Thunder need to bolster their playoff hopes.

The Thunder are equipped with significant draft capital, making them a threat to land any center on the trade market.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the leader of the team, earning All-NBA First Team Honors last season. This year, he is averaging 30.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 2.7 steals. He is shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three.

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have also become a significant part of Oklahoma City's core. Josh Giddey would've been included in this core, but his future is uncertain with the allegations. Moving back to Holmgren, he is having a phenomenal rookie campaign.

The 21-year-old center is averaging 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game. Holmgren is shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three.

Williams is also having a great season in his second campaign. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 17.5 points, four rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from downtown.

Williams and Holmgren playing at a high level alongside Gilgeous-Alexander has elevated the Thunder's play. They now have a chance to jump to title contenders with a trade at the deadline.

With that said, here is the perfect Lauri Markkanen trade the Thunder must offer to the Jazz.

Thunder land Markkanen

Jazz receive: Davis Bertans, Tre Mann, a 2024 first-round pick via Houston (protected 1-4), a 2025 first-round pick via Miami (protected 1-14), a 2025 first-round pick via Philadelphia (protected 1-6), and a 2028 first-pick via Oklahoma City (unprotected)

Thunder receive: Lauri Markkanen

Markkanen is an All-Star forward who could be a difference-maker for Oklahoma City. In this trade, Davis Bertans' salary would match Markkanen's, and Tre Mann could be an intriguing young player for Utah. However, the significant value they'd be receiving is the draft picks. The Thunder have a plethora of first-round picks, but it's important not to include all of their most valuable ones.

This deal would give up two valuable first-round picks with the Rockets' top four-protected first this season and their unprotected first-round pick in 2028. They are also sending out two less valuable firsts with the Heat's protected pick in 2025 and the 76ers' protected pick in 2025.

Oklahoma City is able to hold more valuable picks in the future while acquiring an All-Star player. This also allows them to hold on to their most talented players to remain competitive. The Thunder's new starting lineup would be Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Williams, Markkanen, and Holmgren. This gives them a significant upgrade to their roster and would help the team whether Giddey ends up being suspended or not.

Markkanen is having a great season, averaging 23.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and one steal per game. The 26-year-old forward is shooting an efficient 48.9 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.

He would give a boost to their already elite offense, which ranks 5th in scoring in the league. Although Markkanen isn't an elite defender, Oklahoma City ranks 6th in defensive rating and has elite defenders like Dort, Williams, and Holmgren, who would surround Gilgeous-Alexander and Markkanen.

Markkanen is on a reasonable contract and fits the Thunder's timeline exceptionally well. Oklahoma City has a surplus of draft capital to make this deal happen, which gives them a win-now player and gives Utah the draft capital they seek in return for Markkanen.