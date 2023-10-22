There are great teams, interesting teams and interesting teams you expect to become great. The Oklahoma City Thunder are still a ways off from reaching that ultimate phase, but they can send a strong message to the Western Conference that their time is coming with an impressive 2023-24 NBA season.

Their future is a bright as it's been since they traded Russell Westbrook and Paul George in 2019. Chris Paul helped them stay relevant and compete in the postseason, but he was always a temporary solution. Now, there is a promising core in place that can lead the franchise to sustained success once again.

However, there are kinks that head coach Mark Daigneault still has to work out, and questions that still need to be answered. Is rookie Chet Holmgren the real deal? Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have enough offensive help? Can the team record a 3-point shooting percentage that ranks in the top half of the league? In order for the Thunder to shock the world this year, all of these must be answered with a resounding “yes.”

And that is just not realistic to expect during the 2023-24 campaign. I firmly believe general manager Sam Presti has done enough to guarantee greatness in this fan base's future, but there is still some growing to do in the present.

With opening tip-off just days away, let's unpack this group's fatal flaw, one that will doom any fantasies of the Thunder winning the 2024 NBA championship.

The Thunder's youth will prevent a truly deep run this season

On the surface, this looks like a weak reason to give as to why Oklahoma City is not going to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy next June. Admittedly, there are multiple factors possibly standing in its way, which we touched on earlier- lack of another big-time scorer and perimeter shooting. But Holmgren could take care of the first problem and role players like Aaron Wiggins, Davis Bertans and Isaiah Joe can continue to remedy the second issue. There is no real way around youth and inexperience, though.

The Thunder soared up the standings last season, increasing their win total by 16 and even earning a victory in the NBA Play-In Tournament against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gilgeous-Alexander definitively entered star status on the strength of an All-NBA year (31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds), Josh Giddey improved his offensive game and Jalen Williams burst onto the scene. That type of cohesion and talent is a deadly combination, but it must be honed.

This team has not yet come of age. Daigneault and company will learn from the beatdown dished out by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the decisive Play-In contest, but OKC has to endure more hardship and high-pressure moments before legitimate title contention can be entertained. This season is a perfect opportunity to dive headfirst into some of those life lessons. Rarely, though, is one adept and composed enough to plow right past the natural course of adversity.

Thunder fans will have to be patient

Historically, most powerhouses had to be humbled in the playoffs before they reigned supreme. Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls received multiple drubbings from the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons before igniting in the 1990s, and the Golden State Warriors did not snatch their first title until after they were bested by the more battle-tested San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers.

No, I am not comparing this Oklahoma City team to two of the great NBA dynasties we have seen. The point is, it's hard to fathom even one championship without taking it on the chin once or twice. Every crushing loss can be used as fuel and wisdom for the next pursuit of glory. This Thunder squad hasn't even been placed under the national microscope yet. Until it does, we all must exercise restraint when assessing OKC's ceiling.

Preferably, the team's first true taste of the limelight will occur this season. The potential for another climb up the Western Conference in 2023-24 definitely exists, as last year's vital contributors should theoretically improve. Chemistry, however, will be the crucial X-factor in determining how much progress the Thunder make.

Integrating Chet Holmgren into the starting lineup is not going to come without its challenges. The other members of this core have been developing together, while the center recovered from foot surgery all last season. The raw talent is captivating, but he will need some time to become properly acclimated.

Those extra growing pains will force fans to wait a little longer for OKC to reach its full potential. But that should not diminish the rabid excitement Thunder fans are feeling heading into opening night.